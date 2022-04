Chloe, cannot believe you are an Angel now of the highest regard! You were such an inspiration to so many and always lit up everybody around you. I looked forward to seeing your smile every time you walked thru a door. It was infectious. Loved all the horse talk we shared and you were so good on the drill team. We had a lot in common and I so admired you! You were such a bright star! I will miss you forever but be comforted to know you are a protector now and I will look to the sky so you can see my smile when I think of you. Love you always!

Ronnie ROBINSON Friend March 21, 2021