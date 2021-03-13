Chloe Lynn Worl passed away in a motor vehicle accident on March 10, 2021 in Dillon, Montana. A beautiful soul gained her wings and joined her beloved grandparents in heaven. Chloe, 25, was born on August 10, 1995, the first-born daughter to Keith and Connie Worl of Anaconda, Montana. She attended Dwyer and Lincoln Elementary Schools and was a proud Copperhead attending Anaconda High School. During her high school years, Chloe was an all-around hard-working student and leader. She was a leader in the National Honor Society, HOSA, Orchestra, Choraleers, and was student representative for the Anaconda Community Intervention program. Chloe played softball for four years and played one heck of a game as second baseman. She was known as a power hitter. She worked hard between sports, demonstrated dedication to her schoolwork, and juggled three jobs during high school. Chloe was very musical and was blessed with a beautiful voice. She loved to sing. She was a very accomplished cellist and performed two years with the Butte Symphony Orchestra. Chloe blessed us all with her talents. Following graduation in 2014, Chloe moved to Dillon to attend the University of Montana Western where she earned a bachelor's degree in molecular biology. Chloe worked in the materials department at Barrett Hospital and had planned to attend the University of Montana, School of Pharmacy, in the fall. In Dillon, she met her soulmate, Ron Freeman. Chloe and Ron were planning their marriage and future together. Chloe and Ron, along with their fur babies, Lattie and Winchester, were excited about their future together. If you knew Chloe, you know she would have had a pair of cowboy boots on under that wedding dress! Chloe loved Ron with all her heart. He was her soulmate and best friend and will forever be a member of the Worl family. Chloe's love for horses developed early in life. She cleaned stalls and took horseback riding lessons at the Kissock Horse Ranch near Butte when she was a young child. Those skills led her to competing in state horsemanship competitions. Her love for riding was renewed when she joined the Ramblin Rose Drill Team in Dillon. Chloe loved her horse "Tank" and took great pride in the drill team. Chloe and her team performed throughout Montana at fairs and rodeos, winning several state competitions. At the age of two, she became a big sister when Brooke was born, Chloe loved her role as big sister. She loved her siblings, Brooke, Masen, and Riley. Chloe was always there for her siblings, whether it was to give advice, a hug, or a kick in the behind. Chloe pushed them to reach their goals and was always proud of their accomplishments. Chloe loved watching Masen play baseball. She was his biggest fan. Great times were had when Chloe attended dance competitions to watch Riley perform. She was so proud of her sister when she won the most photogenic award at a competition in Billings. She was the person to call when things got tough or confusing as she knew what to say to relieve whatever burden was at hand. She was also an honorary big sister to Madison and Hunter Collinsworth. There was not a situation that Chloe couldn't handle. Chloe loved her cousins. From chasing Keyera around the house with fish guts, punching Keith in the arm, having spit ball fights with Edd, Eric, and Shane in Grandma Shea's basement, Chloe would laugh a mischievous laugh. Chloe was the apple of her grandparents' eyes. She loved them dearly. She was her Papa Ray's best buddy. Chloe loved the outdoors. She treasured camping with family in Princeton and riding ATV's. Some of her best times were with the Hagger, Baumgartner, Faulkner, Connors, and Michalsky families. Family dinner night with the Collinsworth's was always a fun time. Chloe was never afraid of a little dirt. She and her sister, Brooke spent many days making mud pies, forcing their cousin Shane to taste-test them. She was an excellent hunter and always looked forward to the yearly trip to Forsyth to hunt with her cousins. At five foot tall, Chloe was tough as nails and a spitfire. Chloe knew how to get things done right and was not afraid to tell you to get out of her way so she could just do it herself. She had a sailor's mouth and an infectious laugh. She would brighten any room up with her smile and her beautiful blue eyes would sparkle when she laughed. People were drawn to Chloe because she just brought out the best in everyone. Chloe was always there to give a hand to anyone who needed it. Chloe is preceded in death by her grandparents Ed and Mary Shea, Leeanne and Ray Riley, Robert Worl, Uncle Russell "Rusty" Worl, great grandparents, Catherine and John Shea, Lorraine and Leo Michalsky, and Frances McCord; great aunt Helen Kingsberry, great uncles Paul McHugh, Dan Shea, Bob Shea and Don Shea, and great aunt and uncle, LaVonna and Tony Baumgartner. Chloe is survived by her parents Keith and Connie Worl and siblings, Brooke, Masen and Riley Worl, the love of her life, Ron Freeman and future in-laws, Nicole and Chris Booth and Matt Freeman; aunts and uncles, Criss Shea, of Philipsburg, LaLani and Mike Tarrant, of Butte, Mike and Shonna Worl of Butte and Marissa Worl of Spokane, WA. Cousins, Edd Rigby, Eric Rigby, Shane Rigby, Keith Tarrant, Joshanne Tarrant, Keyera Forrest, Joe Worl, Samantha Worl, Shyanne Worl, Krisha Leadingham, Selena Worl, Daniel Worl, Alex Coco, Nural Coco, and Ursula Delgado. The world will never be the same without you Chloe. May your grandparents wrap their arms around you and welcome you warmly to heaven. A celebration of life will be held on March 16, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Washoe Theater in Anaconda. A reception will follow at the Elks. Please follow Covid-19 restrictions by wearing a mask so we can all gather safely to celebrate Chloe's life. It would be lovely if you brought a flower to the celebration that reminds you of Chloe.
Published by The Montana Standard from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2021.
Chloe, cannot believe you are an Angel now of the highest regard! You were such an inspiration to so many and always lit up everybody around you. I looked forward to seeing your smile every time you walked thru a door. It was infectious. Loved all the horse talk we shared and you were so good on the drill team. We had a lot in common and I so admired you! You were such a bright star! I will miss you forever but be comforted to know you are a protector now and I will look to the sky so you can see my smile when I think of you. Love you always!
Ronnie ROBINSON
Friend
March 21, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Worl Family. A talent and wonderful being who made our world a better place.
Butte Symphony Association
March 20, 2021
My heart aches for all as I read this. Chloe was such a beautiful soul. She will be missed so deeply! Love and hugs to all!
Stacy Leipheimer
March 16, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Such a beautiful girl. My god comfort you all in the very difficult time.
Bernadine Schisler
March 16, 2021
Connie my deepest sympathy! I am so sorry for your loss!!!
Kelley Kingston-Cobb
March 16, 2021
Connie and Keith, my condolences on your loss. I fondly remembering meeting that lovely little girl when she was 6 weeks old. What an accomplished lady she has become. Prayers to your family.
Ruth Anne Hansen
March 16, 2021
I think of your family and pray for your broken hearts
John and Timmy grosvold
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your lost
George Goody
March 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Pat & Patsy Callahan
March 15, 2021
My very deepest sympathy to all who loved Chloe.
Connie my thoughts are with you. So Sorry for you loss.
Cyndi Thompson
March 15, 2021
May Chloe's memory be eternal.
John Xanthopoulos
Teacher
March 15, 2021
Jorie Hager
March 15, 2021
Im so sorry Mike n Shanna Worl... I love you....
Jennel Cleland
March 14, 2021
Tamblyn family
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of such a beautiful young lady. Words can not express the sorrow I feel for all of you. The world lost an amazing lady and she will be missed. We will be thinking of you all and you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Alisha Tamblyn
March 14, 2021
It was a great pleasure to know this young lady. Her smiles and jokes made working at AHS a pleasure. She was well accomplished and I was proud to know her. Her smile will stay with me forever. My prayers to this great family.
Paul Furthmyre
March 14, 2021
I am so deeply saddened by your loss, Connie and Keith. I didn't know Chloe well, but I was so incredibly impressed by her talent and warmth and loved that she played the cello! My heart breaks for you and your family. Prayers to you.
Janette Reget
March 14, 2021
My Condolences to you all.
Kristie Murphy
March 14, 2021
I still cannot wrap my head around the reality of you being gone. You were such a joy to work with and I loved seeing your smiling face everyday. You went above and beyond your duties. I left you a note Tuesday, and wanted to thank you for all your help lately. I also wanted to tell you to try those chocolate caramels... they were so good! Anyway, I know you will forever smile down on us until we meet again. You will be truly missed, my friend.
To Chloe’s family, my deepest heartfelt condolences are sent. A complete tragedy, I pray for peace and comfort for you all.
Tedeen Johnson
Coworker
March 14, 2021
Worl Family, we were so saddened to hear of the loss of Chloe. I first met Chloe when she worked at Murdoch's with my husband, Tater, here in Dillon. She was always so kind, friendly and helpful. Tater said Chloe had a mischievous laugh and a great smile, and whenever you heard that laugh, you would wonder what she was up to. LOL! She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.
Jennifer & Tater McKay
Friend
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry. I read Chloe's obituary & realized I knew her Dad & Grandma. My thoughts & prayers are with you all.......
Gail Kuntz
Friend
March 13, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mike and Diane Grey
March 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Love and prayers.
Kathy Rowe
Friend
March 13, 2021
Your Chloe was an awesome human being. Smart, funny , incredibly talented and just enough sassy to make her that special person in every room she entered. She was a bright light to many many people. I will miss her every day.
Praying that all the beautiful memories will shine through this loss for you, her much loved family, and each person she touched
Cynthia White
March 13, 2021
Keith, Connie and family. I cannot express how much my heart breaks for your family. I will forever cherish the memories I had with Chloe. From her laugh to her smile. She had a way to bring such life and joy to everyone’s heart. She will missed greatly by everyone. I am praying for peace for you all.
Kaleen Osborn (Ruggiero)
Friend
March 13, 2021
Chloe was “my little spitfire” at work. She was such an energetic and determined young woman. I never understood how she was able to do everything she did in a day from work, school, riding, feeding and cleaning animals, housesitting, cooking, and ability to have time to go out for a drink. Never once to mince words, I truly appreciated her genuine honesty and determination to succeed. I loved hearing her family stories especially about gag gifts on Christmas and family trips. Thank you for sharing her with the rest of us. She will be surely missed. My prayers are with you all.
Margaret McNivens
Coworker
March 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Worl family. Heaven gain a beautiful angel. Your family is my prayers.
Lisa Yerkich
March 13, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you! Shirley Cortright
Shirley
March 13, 2021
Thinking of all of you and sending prayers. Chloe will be sadly missed.
Mary & George Clague/Lampman
Coworker
March 13, 2021
Words can´t express our deep sadness for your family. Chloe always shined brightly and will be deeply missed. Love and hugs to you all.
Ann and Bob Morani
March 13, 2021
I'll never forget your laugh!! Middle school wouldn't of been the same without you!!
Taylor parshall
March 13, 2021
The loss of your daughter has greatly saddened our entire Barrett Hospital & HealthCare family. Chloe was truly an extraordinary woman and was admired by everyone who knew her. I hope the precious memories you carry in your heart will help you through this challenging time. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Christie Trapp
March 13, 2021
Words cannot express how broken-hearted we are. Please know we are praying for God's love and comfort for your family. Chloe was a beautiful young lady and now a beautiful angel! Love and Hugs to each one of you!