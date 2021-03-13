Chloe Lynn Worl passed away in a motor vehicle accident on March 10, 2021 in Dillon, Montana. A beautiful soul gained her wings and joined her beloved grandparents in heaven.

Chloe, 25, was born on August 10, 1995, the first-born daughter to Keith and Connie Worl of Anaconda, Montana. She attended Dwyer and Lincoln Elementary Schools and was a proud Copperhead attending Anaconda High School. During her high school years, Chloe was an all-around hard-working student and leader. She was a leader in the National Honor Society, HOSA, Orchestra, Choraleers, and was student representative for the Anaconda Community Intervention program. Chloe played softball for four years and played one heck of a game as second baseman. She was known as a power hitter. She worked hard between sports, demonstrated dedication to her schoolwork, and juggled three jobs during high school. Chloe was very musical and was blessed with a beautiful voice. She loved to sing. She was a very accomplished cellist and performed two years with the Butte Symphony Orchestra. Chloe blessed us all with her talents.

Following graduation in 2014, Chloe moved to Dillon to attend the University of Montana Western where she earned a bachelor's degree in molecular biology. Chloe worked in the materials department at Barrett Hospital and had planned to attend the University of Montana, School of Pharmacy, in the fall.

In Dillon, she met her soulmate, Ron Freeman. Chloe and Ron were planning their marriage and future together. Chloe and Ron, along with their fur babies, Lattie and Winchester, were excited about their future together. If you knew Chloe, you know she would have had a pair of cowboy boots on under that wedding dress! Chloe loved Ron with all her heart. He was her soulmate and best friend and will forever be a member of the Worl family.

Chloe's love for horses developed early in life. She cleaned stalls and took horseback riding lessons at the Kissock Horse Ranch near Butte when she was a young child. Those skills led her to competing in state horsemanship competitions. Her love for riding was renewed when she joined the Ramblin Rose Drill Team in Dillon. Chloe loved her horse "Tank" and took great pride in the drill team. Chloe and her team performed throughout Montana at fairs and rodeos, winning several state competitions.

At the age of two, she became a big sister when Brooke was born, Chloe loved her role as big sister. She loved her siblings, Brooke, Masen, and Riley. Chloe was always there for her siblings, whether it was to give advice, a hug, or a kick in the behind. Chloe pushed them to reach their goals and was always proud of their accomplishments. Chloe loved watching Masen play baseball. She was his biggest fan. Great times were had when Chloe attended dance competitions to watch Riley perform. She was so proud of her sister when she won the most photogenic award at a competition in Billings. She was the person to call when things got tough or confusing as she knew what to say to relieve whatever burden was at hand. She was also an honorary big sister to Madison and Hunter Collinsworth. There was not a situation that Chloe couldn't handle.

Chloe loved her cousins. From chasing Keyera around the house with fish guts, punching Keith in the arm, having spit ball fights with Edd, Eric, and Shane in Grandma Shea's basement, Chloe would laugh a mischievous laugh. Chloe was the apple of her grandparents' eyes. She loved them dearly. She was her Papa Ray's best buddy.

Chloe loved the outdoors. She treasured camping with family in Princeton and riding ATV's. Some of her best times were with the Hagger, Baumgartner, Faulkner, Connors, and Michalsky families. Family dinner night with the Collinsworth's was always a fun time.

Chloe was never afraid of a little dirt. She and her sister, Brooke spent many days making mud pies, forcing their cousin Shane to taste-test them. She was an excellent hunter and always looked forward to the yearly trip to Forsyth to hunt with her cousins. At five foot tall, Chloe was tough as nails and a spitfire. Chloe knew how to get things done right and was not afraid to tell you to get out of her way so she could just do it herself. She had a sailor's mouth and an infectious laugh. She would brighten any room up with her smile and her beautiful blue eyes would sparkle when she laughed. People were drawn to Chloe because she just brought out the best in everyone. Chloe was always there to give a hand to anyone who needed it.

Chloe is preceded in death by her grandparents Ed and Mary Shea, Leeanne and Ray Riley, Robert Worl, Uncle Russell "Rusty" Worl, great grandparents, Catherine and John Shea, Lorraine and Leo Michalsky, and Frances McCord; great aunt Helen Kingsberry, great uncles Paul McHugh, Dan Shea, Bob Shea and Don Shea, and great aunt and uncle, LaVonna and Tony Baumgartner.

Chloe is survived by her parents Keith and Connie Worl and siblings, Brooke, Masen and Riley Worl, the love of her life, Ron Freeman and future in-laws, Nicole and Chris Booth and Matt Freeman; aunts and uncles, Criss Shea, of Philipsburg, LaLani and Mike Tarrant, of Butte, Mike and Shonna Worl of Butte and Marissa Worl of Spokane, WA. Cousins, Edd Rigby, Eric Rigby, Shane Rigby, Keith Tarrant, Joshanne Tarrant, Keyera Forrest, Joe Worl, Samantha Worl, Shyanne Worl, Krisha Leadingham, Selena Worl, Daniel Worl, Alex Coco, Nural Coco, and Ursula Delgado.

The world will never be the same without you Chloe. May your grandparents wrap their arms around you and welcome you warmly to heaven.

A celebration of life will be held on March 16, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Washoe Theater in Anaconda. A reception will follow at the Elks. Please follow Covid-19 restrictions by wearing a mask so we can all gather safely to celebrate Chloe's life. It would be lovely if you brought a flower to the celebration that reminds you of Chloe.



Published by The Montana Standard from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2021.