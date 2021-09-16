Christoper Michael Reed, 30

April 12, 1991-September 2, 2021

Christopher Michael Reed, 30 of Sarasota, FL passed away on September 2, 2021.

Chris was born in San Bernardino, CA on April 12th, 1991 to Shirley Hanley and Michael Sudreth and was later adopted by Terry and Kitty Reed at the age of 8. Chris grew up in Whitehall, MT where he played sports, spent summer days fishing with his brothers and goofing off with his friends. Although he was faced with many physical challenges in his life, he took on each one with determination and grit and always with a smile. He was sincerely everyone's biggest encourager. He met the love of his life, Stephanie, in 2010 and the two of them lived in Seattle, WA and then ventured to Sarasota, FL. While in Florida they went on many adventures, met amazing friends, and advanced their careers. If Chris wasn't on his phone calling all his family and friends he was spending time with his dogs. Chris loved his two dogs Maui and Fiti and taking them on their daily walks. During 2020 Chris found a new obsession and it was his fish tank. He spent many hours creating an amazing aquarium and was always so eager to show everyone all of his fish and his thriving coral. If one thing is certain Chris loved and he loved hard, but there was no one or anything he loved more than his wife and the life they were building.

He is survived by his parents, Terry and Kitty Reed , his brothers : Bryan Lucas(Christina) Dustin Lucas, Rob Barnosky(Angie), Chevy (Roxy), Nathanial, Joe, Frank and Anthony. His sisters, Angel, Danielle(Ryan Popalis), Katie(Billy Shelton), Amanda(Orlando Miller) Rebecca, Kathy (Rory Fraser) Nicki (Anthony Iver). 22 nieces and nephews, his grand parents Lyle Reed, Marge Durnam, Gary and Marian Shepherd and Annette Hanley. He is also survived by numerous aunts , uncles and cousins and Stephanie's family who considered him one of their own.

Celebration of life for Chris will be Saturday, September 18 at 3 pm at the Whitehall High School football field with a dinner to follow at the city park under the gazebo. There will be a time of sharing at the celebration so if you have special memories or life lessons from Chris you are welcome to share these.