Clara Dorothy Fraser, 95

March 13, 1927-April 10, 2022

Clara Dorothy Fraser went home to Heaven on April 10, 2022 in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on March 13, 1927 in Worland, Wyoming. She had three brothers; Don, Paul, and Bill. She graduated from high school in Missoula, Montana.

On August 15, 1948 she married George Fraser in Ronan, Montana. They lived in Missoula until George graduated from the university. A few years later, they moved to Butte, Montana where they raised their family of three children. Besides being a homemaker, Clara held various jobs. She worked many years in the layaway department for JCPenney before she retired.

Her husband George preceded her in death in 2009.

Clara enjoyed reading, camping, fishing, and yard work. In her later years she loved watching television. Her favorite flowers to grow were sweet peas and petunias.

She leaves behind her brother-in-law Doug Fraser( Zilpha), her three children; Janet(John) Metcalf of Great Falls, Montana, Jim(Amy) Fraser of Aurora, Colorado, and Bob Fraser of Billings, Montana, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Celebration will be held this summer. Condolences may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.