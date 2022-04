Clay Parsons, 57

March 12, 1963-December 30, 2020

Clay Parsons passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dana and son Derek of Butte. His father Earl Parsons of Idaho as well as his sisters Kelly Harris and Linda Williamson. He is also so survived by two sons Tony and Jake also of Idaho. A celebration of life along with a memorial motorcycle ride will be held June 25, 2021 from 4-7pm at the shop.