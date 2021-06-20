Clyde N. Casagranda, 91

December 30, 1929-June 15, 2021

Clyde N. Casagranda passed away in Townsend, MT on June 15th, 2021, He was surrounded in love by his devoted wife and caregiver, Anna, and wonderful friend, Deena Gobbs.

Clyde was born in Butte, MT on December 30th, 1929, to Guido and Dolly Casagranda. He married his loving wife, Anna Hudson, in 1994 and they had 27 wonderful years together. Clyde was the father of 6 children from a previous marriage to Rita McLaughlin.

Clyde started working at a young age in the bakery business and then went on to sell for Jerry's and Montana Mobile Homes. He worked late into life helping at Riley Stove Company for his dear friend, Orville Riley. There were not many, if any, jobs he was afraid of, although they were known to come with some swear words. He worked hard and played hard, which was evident in his many successful hunting and fishing adventures. The deep friendships he formed through them were many and lasted a lifetime.

Clyde is survived by his wife Anna, sons Norman (Tammy) Casagranda, Robert (Kathy) Casagranda, daughters Judy (Bill) Lobb and Rita (Kerry) Weightman, and daughter-in-law Paula Casagranda. He has 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Earl (Louise) Casagranda, sons, Andy and Glen Casagranda.

In honoring Clyde's wishes no service is planned. Any memorial can be made to Frontier Hospice of Helena. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Clyde.