Con Dennehy
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Con Dennehy, 78

January 20, 1943-June 4, 2021

Con Dennehy went to his loving savior while in Kalispell on June 4th with his family present after an extended illness. Born Cornelius Francis to Marg and Himey on January 20th,1943, he attended St. Mary's grade school and later graduated from Butte Central. After high school, Con went on to attend Western Montana in Dillon for a short time with many high school friends. He later became a member of the Army Reserves and worked a variety of jobs. He loved and valued hard work and exemplified that in everything he did, whether that be working at his professions from firefighting to maintenance or providing a helping hand to his kids with home improvement projects or caring for his own yard or home. He was especially proud of his grandkids and all of their athletic endeavors. He joyfully followed each of them in their variety of sports all over the state of Montana. He loved Montana and all it had to offer and many of us were fortunate enough to hunt and spend time with him outdoors. Georgetown Lake was also a special place for him to spend time with his family. It wasn't just Montana that he loved but Butte especially. He was an example of what it meant to be Butte Proud and Butte Tough. He was tough on the outside but soft and kind on the inside. His kindness and love for his family could not be matched and it wasn't just his family but he had a true love and affinity for dogs. His "Conisms" were never ending and kept us laughing until his very last breath. Con was preceded in death by his daughter Chris, sister Jewel and brother in-law, Teddy McElhenney, and his parents. He is survived by his brother Mick and Linda Dennehy of Denver, CO. His children Mark and Kim Dennehy (Kalispell,MT) along with his grandchildren Zach and McKayle; his daughter Trish and Mark Venner (Billings,MT) with their two children Cassidy and Kennedy, and his faithful companion of almost two decades, Karen Lubick; as well as many McElhenney, Dennehy, and Doherty nieces,nephews, and cousins. They all held a special place in his heart and were always close to his thoughts and prayers. Con was especially grateful for many great meals provided over the years from Fritz and Sue Calkins as well as the Doherty family. Con and his family would also like to thank Dr. Heuftle, Butte Hospice, and Kalispell Home Options for their incredible care. A mass to celebrate Con's life will be on June 24th at 6 pm at Duggan Dolan Mortuary.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Funeral Mass
6:00p.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers to all of Con´s family. Con was a great friend and we will miss him. So sorry we had to miss his services.
Smiley and Betty
Friend
June 24, 2021
Con was a great guy and will be missed
Dan & Ramona Doherty
Family
June 17, 2021
Trish... So sorry for your loss of one great guy! I knew all the guys that hung together and went to college in Dillon. They were a great bunch! Also i am Clark's mom and he is married to Sara Kindt! May your dad rest in peace and be up there having a beer with Louie Leathers!
Janice Ward...
Friend
June 14, 2021
Mark and Dfamily, so sorry to hear of Cons passing, it was good to see him up at Squaw Creek this year, May he rest in peace. God Bless
John Lovell
June 11, 2021
Dear Mark and Family, our sincere condolences go out to you and all of the Dennehy Family. I was introduced to Con when I went to work for MERDI in 1990. He was a true gentleman, father and grandfather. He was extremely proud of his Irish Heritage. He was a St. Mary's Gael. May he rest in piece. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. Peggy and JIm Kambich
Peggy and Jim Kambich
June 10, 2021
Dear Mick and Dennehy Family -- Connie was one of those rare people that you meet who combine character, toughness, and a grand sense of humor. He was Dublin Gulch tough and Dublin Gulch proud. Ann and I extend our sincere condolences to all the Dennehy's and will keep Connie in our Prayers. Bill Daily -- Santa Fe, New Mexico
William Daily
June 9, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Connie´s passing. In my youth, he was an older cooler head. In my adult years, I enjoyed our many visits about the old neighborhood and what his wonderful children were up to. Con was a great guy and will be so missed. My best to Mark, Trish, Mick, Linda and Karen. God bless the Dennehy family
Debbie Shea
June 9, 2021
Trish, I'm so sorry about your Dad. He was an amazing man. I enjoyed seeing him at the hospital in Anaconda and when he donated blood. Thinking of you and your family. Love, Elena
Elena Blom Nelson
Friend
June 9, 2021
My cousin, Con exemplified what family was all about. He was a wonderful father and would do anything for his extended family members. Rest in peace Con - a life well lived is your legacy.
Dennis and Lynn Doherty
June 9, 2021
His light will live on in the people knew and loved him. Sharing in your sorrow and loss
Teresa aka Cathie Walsh
Family
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss, our prayers are with you and your family
Michael Burke and Jackie Burke
June 8, 2021
Dear Karen and the Dennehy family , We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. God bless Dick and Cherie Garlish
Cherie Garlish
Friend
June 8, 2021
Con was a patient who became a "friend". Always a joy to visit with him. He will be missed. God Bless and God Speed Con!
Jim Hash
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results