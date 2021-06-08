Con Dennehy, 78

January 20, 1943-June 4, 2021

Con Dennehy went to his loving savior while in Kalispell on June 4th with his family present after an extended illness. Born Cornelius Francis to Marg and Himey on January 20th,1943, he attended St. Mary's grade school and later graduated from Butte Central. After high school, Con went on to attend Western Montana in Dillon for a short time with many high school friends. He later became a member of the Army Reserves and worked a variety of jobs. He loved and valued hard work and exemplified that in everything he did, whether that be working at his professions from firefighting to maintenance or providing a helping hand to his kids with home improvement projects or caring for his own yard or home. He was especially proud of his grandkids and all of their athletic endeavors. He joyfully followed each of them in their variety of sports all over the state of Montana. He loved Montana and all it had to offer and many of us were fortunate enough to hunt and spend time with him outdoors. Georgetown Lake was also a special place for him to spend time with his family. It wasn't just Montana that he loved but Butte especially. He was an example of what it meant to be Butte Proud and Butte Tough. He was tough on the outside but soft and kind on the inside. His kindness and love for his family could not be matched and it wasn't just his family but he had a true love and affinity for dogs. His "Conisms" were never ending and kept us laughing until his very last breath. Con was preceded in death by his daughter Chris, sister Jewel and brother in-law, Teddy McElhenney, and his parents. He is survived by his brother Mick and Linda Dennehy of Denver, CO. His children Mark and Kim Dennehy (Kalispell,MT) along with his grandchildren Zach and McKayle; his daughter Trish and Mark Venner (Billings,MT) with their two children Cassidy and Kennedy, and his faithful companion of almost two decades, Karen Lubick; as well as many McElhenney, Dennehy, and Doherty nieces,nephews, and cousins. They all held a special place in his heart and were always close to his thoughts and prayers. Con was especially grateful for many great meals provided over the years from Fritz and Sue Calkins as well as the Doherty family. Con and his family would also like to thank Dr. Heuftle, Butte Hospice, and Kalispell Home Options for their incredible care. A mass to celebrate Con's life will be on June 24th at 6 pm at Duggan Dolan Mortuary.