Dear Mark and Family, our sincere condolences go out to you and all of the Dennehy Family. I was introduced to Con when I went to work for MERDI in 1990. He was a true gentleman, father and grandfather. He was extremely proud of his Irish Heritage. He was a St. Mary's Gael. May he rest in piece. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. Peggy and JIm Kambich

Peggy and Jim Kambich June 10, 2021