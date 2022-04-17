Connor J Ottley, 23

August 18, 1998 – March 28, 2022

Early in the morning of March 28, 2022, Connor J Ottley passed away suddenly at his apartment in Idaho Falls, ID. Connor was born in Las Vegas, NV on August 18, 1998 to his parents Cody and Rhonda (Colwell) Ottley. The family then moved in 2001, shortly before Connor's third birthday, to Lincoln, Nebraska. Four months later, the family moved to Columbus, Nebraska and lived there until June 2010. Connor attended Centennial Elementary School and the Columbus Middle School where he completed his sixth grade. Connor did well in school and received good grades. He joined Cub Scout Pack #273 – Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota Mid-America Council – when he was in the second grade. He advanced to Boy Scouts when he was 12 years old joining Troop 212. He was also involved in football, soccer, T-ball, and St. Bonaventure Catholic Church where he received his first communion.

The hardest move for Connor was relocating in June 2010 to Ammon, Idaho when he had to leave his friends and start at a new school. He attended Sandcreek Middle School, then graduated in June 2016 with his high school diploma from Hillcrest High School. Connor had continued his Boy Scout activities by joining Troop 6 – Grand Teton Council. He went to several camps in Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. He climbed Mount Borah, which is Idaho's highest peak, and earned 35 merit badges. Connor earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2016. Fewer than 7 out of every 100 Boy Scouts ever achieve this rank. His Eagle Scout project was building four sets of bunk beds for families of need with his mentor Grandpa Colwell. He later joined the Scout's Venturing Program where he had the opportunity to travel to Alaska. Connor loved to travel. Connor had already traveled to 29 states and Mexico, and he was working on obtaining his passport to travel abroad.

Connor's employment consisted of working as a dishwasher at Bar-N-Ranch in West Yellowstone, MT from April 2017 to September 2017 for the summer season. He worked as a cook at Pizza Hut from 2018 to May 2020 when he started working at Applebee's also as a cook. He was very committed to his job and very loyal to his co-workers.

Connor will be truly missed. His family and friends are devasted by his passing. He had a lot of friends that he would do anything for. He was a blessing to his parents, especially to his mother. He was called a "mama's boy" calling her almost every night. He was a wonderful son!

Connor is survived by his parents; his brother Jhett (Kelly) Ottley; his nephews Cal Ottley and Keith Roberts; his niece Kaylee Roberts; his grandparents Duane and Shirley Colwell of Opportunity, MT and Sandy Ottley of Evanston, WY; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Dennis Ottley of Evanston, WY.

Funeral services were held at Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Chapel in Anaconda, MT on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Burial was held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022. A luncheon followed where Connor's family and friends comforted each other and shared memories of him. Donations in memory of Connor can be sent to the Anaconda Catholic Community or to any Food Bank. His parents donated all of Connor's personal food, his "Mormon pantry", to the Idaho Food Bank.