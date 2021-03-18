Coralene Williams Walsh

May 27, 1932 - March 15, 2021

Coralene Williams Walsh passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021 at the family ranch in Twin Bridges MT. Coralene was born on May 27, 1932 to Cecil Milton (Pete) Williams and Ada Stewart Williams. She joined an older brother, John Stewart, and four years later, sister Glane joined the family.

Coralene attended schools in Silsbee, Texas and graduated from Silsbee High School in 1949. She liked to tell about graduating from a large class as valedictorian at age 16. As her Mother lived in Silsbee until her death at age 96, Coralene made many trips to Texas and remained very close to a number of friends from her class.

After graduation, she went to Stockton, California to visit her brother Johnny and his wife Wanda, and worked as bookkeeper for a large John Deere/Caterpillar agency. She met farmer Robert Walsh and they were married a year later in 1950. They lived and farmed in Linden on Jack Tone Road where their three children were born. Coralene worked at the Naval Supply Center and as a secretary for Montezuma School of the Stockton Unified School District.

The family moved to Twin Bridges, MT in May of 1962 and bought the Mailey Ranch near the Point of Rocks. They proceeded to add acreage and improvements to make it a truly outstanding ranch. The whole family worked very hard to make this happen. They raised commercial cattle and registered Quarter horses for many years. They had a horse sale every year and had many repeat buyers from most of the surrounding states as well as most of Montana.

While some may consider Coralene a 'city gal', she became quite adapt at running all kinds of haying/feeding equipment –mowers, rakes, buck rakes and swathers. An accomplished horse rider, she spent many hours helping move cattle both on the home ranch and in the mountain range. She was a hard worker and sewed clothes, baked and worked outside the home. She was a classy lady and despite the rural atmosphere of Montana was always dressed 'to the nines'.

Coralene worked at the Twin Bridges High School as Secretary/Bookkeeper and was very involved in a number of organizations serving several terms as president of the Madison-Jefferson CowBelles, an officer of the Montana CowBelles and president of Home and School Association. She served 15 years, two terms as president, on the Ruby Valley Hospital Board. For 17 years she was the treasurer on the board of the Church of the Valley. She also played the piano and sang in the choir at church and was a member of the Ruby Valley Chorale. She remains on the Board of Trustees. As the pianist for the entertainment group "The Chug Chug Girls", she had absolutely great fun entertaining at conventions, dinners and special occasions in Southwest Montana.

She is survived by children Kathy Gebhardt(Duane) of Cascade, Ken (MaryBeth) of Twin Bridges and Karen Town (Fred) of Twin Bridges. Grandchildren Jaclyn Gebhardt Oliver (Kyle) of Bozeman, Neil Gebhardt of Bozeman, Robert Paul Walsh of Minneapolis, MN, Michael Walsh of Twin Bridges and great granddaughters, Hallie and Karson Oliver. Sisters in law that survive are Nadine VanderLans and Noni Walsh, brother in law, Gordon Smith, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, parents, Pete and Ada Williams, stepfather, Gene Honsberger, sister Glane and brother Johnny.

Special thanks to Lori Burwell, Julie McAlear, Barrett Hospital Home Health and Dr. John Madney for their personal care. Private services will be held with burial at the Point of Rocks Cemetery next to her husband of 67 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Church of the Valley in Twin Bridges or Barrett Hospital Home Health and Hospice in Dillon.