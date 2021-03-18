Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Coralene Williams Walsh
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Twin Bridges High School
FUNERAL HOME
K & L Mortuaries
109 West Second
Whitehall, MT

Coralene Williams Walsh

May 27, 1932 - March 15, 2021

Coralene Williams Walsh passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021 at the family ranch in Twin Bridges MT. Coralene was born on May 27, 1932 to Cecil Milton (Pete) Williams and Ada Stewart Williams. She joined an older brother, John Stewart, and four years later, sister Glane joined the family.

Coralene attended schools in Silsbee, Texas and graduated from Silsbee High School in 1949. She liked to tell about graduating from a large class as valedictorian at age 16. As her Mother lived in Silsbee until her death at age 96, Coralene made many trips to Texas and remained very close to a number of friends from her class.

After graduation, she went to Stockton, California to visit her brother Johnny and his wife Wanda, and worked as bookkeeper for a large John Deere/Caterpillar agency. She met farmer Robert Walsh and they were married a year later in 1950. They lived and farmed in Linden on Jack Tone Road where their three children were born. Coralene worked at the Naval Supply Center and as a secretary for Montezuma School of the Stockton Unified School District.

The family moved to Twin Bridges, MT in May of 1962 and bought the Mailey Ranch near the Point of Rocks. They proceeded to add acreage and improvements to make it a truly outstanding ranch. The whole family worked very hard to make this happen. They raised commercial cattle and registered Quarter horses for many years. They had a horse sale every year and had many repeat buyers from most of the surrounding states as well as most of Montana.

While some may consider Coralene a 'city gal', she became quite adapt at running all kinds of haying/feeding equipment –mowers, rakes, buck rakes and swathers. An accomplished horse rider, she spent many hours helping move cattle both on the home ranch and in the mountain range. She was a hard worker and sewed clothes, baked and worked outside the home. She was a classy lady and despite the rural atmosphere of Montana was always dressed 'to the nines'.

Coralene worked at the Twin Bridges High School as Secretary/Bookkeeper and was very involved in a number of organizations serving several terms as president of the Madison-Jefferson CowBelles, an officer of the Montana CowBelles and president of Home and School Association. She served 15 years, two terms as president, on the Ruby Valley Hospital Board. For 17 years she was the treasurer on the board of the Church of the Valley. She also played the piano and sang in the choir at church and was a member of the Ruby Valley Chorale. She remains on the Board of Trustees. As the pianist for the entertainment group "The Chug Chug Girls", she had absolutely great fun entertaining at conventions, dinners and special occasions in Southwest Montana.

She is survived by children Kathy Gebhardt(Duane) of Cascade, Ken (MaryBeth) of Twin Bridges and Karen Town (Fred) of Twin Bridges. Grandchildren Jaclyn Gebhardt Oliver (Kyle) of Bozeman, Neil Gebhardt of Bozeman, Robert Paul Walsh of Minneapolis, MN, Michael Walsh of Twin Bridges and great granddaughters, Hallie and Karson Oliver. Sisters in law that survive are Nadine VanderLans and Noni Walsh, brother in law, Gordon Smith, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, parents, Pete and Ada Williams, stepfather, Gene Honsberger, sister Glane and brother Johnny.

Special thanks to Lori Burwell, Julie McAlear, Barrett Hospital Home Health and Dr. John Madney for their personal care. Private services will be held with burial at the Point of Rocks Cemetery next to her husband of 67 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Church of the Valley in Twin Bridges or Barrett Hospital Home Health and Hospice in Dillon.


Published by The Montana Standard from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
K & L Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by K & L Mortuaries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
My greatest condolences, she was a great lady. I was a second cousin to Robert, I have fond memories of visiting their ranch near Shh to Stockton and the one visit to the ranch in Twin Bridges.
Doug Williams
Family
December 28, 2021
Kathy, Ken, Karen, We loved both of your folks and they meant a lot to us over the years. I'm sure our lives were different because of those couple of years we spent on the Walsh Ranch in Twin Bridges, back at the beginning of our marriage! I hope you are able to look back on many, many happy memories. God bless you all! Margo and Ron
Ron & Margo Hendrix
March 27, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs to you all.
Pete & Cheryl Birrer
March 23, 2021
I can't believe she's gone. I am so very sorry. She was a special person.
Cindy(sullivan) Hinricher
March 21, 2021
Dear Kenny, Kathy, Karen, and all the rest of the family, My prayers, and sad heart are with you all. I adored your mom, what fond memories of her I will cherish. You all were blessed with devoted, and loving mom.
Donna Mantha
March 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to all of you. Your mom was always so sweet to everyone. She will be missed by so many. Thank God for the memories...
Jo Ann Bender
March 18, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Walsh Family. What a special lady Coralene was and a super supporter for her children and grandchildren. Twin Bridges will miss this special lady.
Vana D. Taylor
March 18, 2021
So very sorry to hear about your mom! She was such a good lady and a great friend to my mom and to us girls. What an inspiration she was to us all. The hardest part is missing our folks. Thank goodness for our memories. Thinking of you all and sending prayers. Love, Paulette
Paulette Mantha Stanphill
March 18, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. She will be sorely missed.
Theresa Roper
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results