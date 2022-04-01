Cynthia M. Kneebone

September 17, 2021

Cynthia M Kneebone passed away peacefully in her home on September 17, 2021 in Missoula, Montana.

Cynthia was born in Butte in 1948 to Elizabeth (Betty) and James Hastie. She attended Monroe Elementary School and Butte High School. Cynthia attended Montana State University, graduating in 1969. She completed her Masters of Education in 1993 from Lesley College. Cynthia was the grand bethel honor queen for the Order of Job's Daughters in 1968, and was a member of Eastern Star for may years.

Cynthia had a long career as an educator in Butte; She was hired as a third grade teacher in 1970 at the Washington School, teaching there until 1976. In 1976 she moved to the McKinley School teaching 6th and later 4th grades, where she remained until it closed in 1986. She next taught at West Elementary as a 4th grade teacher until 1991. In 1991 she transferred to Hillcrest as a 5th grade teacher where she remained until retirement in 2007.

Cynthia joined the Little Basin Creek Volunteer Fire Company upon its formation in 1977 and achieved her certification a Firefighter 1 in 2015. Cynthia was also a member of the Mountain View United Methodist Church for many years.

She married David Kneebone in 1970.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Nancy; She was survived by her husband Dave and her sons Eric Kneebone, Bremerton and Glenn Kneebone, Missoula

There will be no visitation or wake; Cynthia's Ashes will be interred at 11:00 AM on April 4, 2022 at Mount Moriah Cemetery. A reception will follow at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church Parish Hall from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Memorials are preferred to the Shriners Hospital for Children.