Cynthia A. Trudgeon, 88

August 28, 1933 – March 31, 2022

Cynthia A. Trudgeon, age 88, of Butte, Montana, passed away on March 31, 2022. Services organized privately by family will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Avenue, Butte, Montana, 59701. A reception will follow in the church hall. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of the Montana Standard. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Cynthia.