Dallas Orsen Skinner, 82

March 24, 1939-December 21, 2021

Dallas Orsen Skinner passed away at his home Tuesday morning Dec. 21, 2021. Dallas was born outside a small mining camp at Soda Springs, Idaho on March 24, 1939 to Theodore and Rose Skinner. Dallas married Sally Anderson on Dec. 3, 1964. Dallas spent his life working in the mines underground and driving heavy haul trucks for the Anaconda Company until the mines closed. At which time he changed careers and operated heavy trucks in Yellowstone Park until he retired in 1999. He spent the rest of his life enjoying his family, the outdoors and his dog after he retired.

Dallas was preceded in death by his brother Elden Skinner, sister Loraine (Skinner) Pendrey and his parents Theodore and Rose. Dallas is survived by his wife of 57 years, brother Brian Skinner, children Dallas M Skinner (Alean), Carrie Harris (Dwayne) and Kort Skinner (Becky). He has six grandchildren, one step grandchild, three great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Jefferson Valley Search and Rescue PO Box 582, Whitehall, MT 59759.

