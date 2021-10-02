Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danae McCoy Pierre
ABOUT
Butte High School

Danae McCoy Pierre, 73

September 22, 1947 - July 21, 2021

On July 21, 2021, Danae left us to join her God in eternal rest. She was born in Deadwood, South Dakota to Walter and Frances McCoy. When she was 1 year old, the family relocated to Butte, Montana. She attended Grant School, Butte Junior High and Butte High School. After graduation, she relocated to Seattle, Washington where she resided until her death. She was kind, generous to a fault, funny, witty, wise and dependable. She was a good daughter, Sister and friend. She was always a Butte girl at heart and visited there every year until her passing. Butte lost another "Real McCoy". She was preceded in death by her husband, John Pierre, her parents Walter and Frances McCoy, her Sister Bernice and her Brothers Mel and Keith McCoy. She is survived by her Sisters, Alberta McCoy Mehring and Cheryl McCoy Spolar, her Brother John McCoy, her Sister in-law Terry McCoy, her special Nephews Kevin and John McCoy, her special Niece Linda Barrett and Linda's husband John Barrett, as well as several more Nieces and Nephews. We will all miss her every day of our lives. Goodbye Danae, you will always be in our memories and in our hearts.


Published by The Montana Standard on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences are with yoi
Carol Jo Knoll
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results