Danae McCoy Pierre, 73

September 22, 1947 - July 21, 2021

On July 21, 2021, Danae left us to join her God in eternal rest. She was born in Deadwood, South Dakota to Walter and Frances McCoy. When she was 1 year old, the family relocated to Butte, Montana. She attended Grant School, Butte Junior High and Butte High School. After graduation, she relocated to Seattle, Washington where she resided until her death. She was kind, generous to a fault, funny, witty, wise and dependable. She was a good daughter, Sister and friend. She was always a Butte girl at heart and visited there every year until her passing. Butte lost another "Real McCoy". She was preceded in death by her husband, John Pierre, her parents Walter and Frances McCoy, her Sister Bernice and her Brothers Mel and Keith McCoy. She is survived by her Sisters, Alberta McCoy Mehring and Cheryl McCoy Spolar, her Brother John McCoy, her Sister in-law Terry McCoy, her special Nephews Kevin and John McCoy, her special Niece Linda Barrett and Linda's husband John Barrett, as well as several more Nieces and Nephews. We will all miss her every day of our lives. Goodbye Danae, you will always be in our memories and in our hearts.