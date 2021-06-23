Darleen Mae Casebolt, 90

June 12, 1931-June 19, 2021

Darleen Mae Casebolt was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She left this world June 19,2021 at the age of 90 to be with her beloved husband Dave.

She was born to Thomas and Theo Kramer on June 12, 1931 in Bozeman, Montana. Darleen graduated from Bozeman High School.

Darleen met David Casebolt at a dance and when he asked her name, she told him it was "Prudence". Dave later found out her real name and asked her out. They were married and had five boys and later adopted Deana Casebolt-Deymonaz and Caroline (Casebolt) Marquez.

Dave and Darleen bought a little piece of land in Cardwell, Montana where they rebuilt the house for their family. After Dave passed away, Deana Casebolt-Deymonaz and Whitney Casebolt moved to Cardwell to help Darleen up until she passed away.

Darleen loved her flowers; she had a green thumb. She loved gardening, landscaping, reading, sewing, cooking, and her horses. She was a homemaker and sacrificed a lot for her children and grandchildren Whitney and Chance Casebolt.

Darleen is survived by her five sons (David, Monty, Garry, Dale, and Tom), her two daughters (Deana and Caroline), and her two special grandchildren who lived with her (Whitney and Chance), as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Darleen was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed.

Cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date. Duggan Dolan Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.