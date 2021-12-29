David Meyer, 61

June 4, 1960-December 20, 2021

David Howard Meyer passed away peacefully though unexpectedly at home in his sleep on December 20, 2021. He was born in 1960 in Dawson Minnesota to loving parents: Howard and Betty Meyer. They moved to Minnetonka MN where he grew up with three siblings Nancy, Michael, and Linda. After graduating high school, he went on to work several general labor jobs for a variety of companies. However, he really enjoyed climbing water towers, bowling, and working at a Youth Christian Camp with his best friend David Mulholland. Theirs was a friendship that lasted over 40 years until the time of his passing.

He met his wife Kathy in 1990 and together they moved to Montana after their wedding in 1994 where he continued in his father's footsteps by becoming a professional carpet installer. Here he embraced Montana's active lifestyle where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking peaks and mountain lakes, backpacking, cross country skiing and snow shoeing. Together they had two beautiful daughters Rebecca and Rachel Meyer who he loved dearly and was very proud of. Sadly, the marriage failed but their underlying friendship endured as they raised their girls together.

Living in Butte he developed a great friendship with Lou. He had many friends including Lou's wife Robin, their head bartender Miss Red, the people in dart leagues, pool leagues, and we can't forget his friend Jimmy. Everyone at The Met as well as Pierce Carpet Mill Outlet claim David as part of their family. We are all trying to grasp the loss in our life.

He is survived by his ex-wife Kathy Meyer, his girls, Rebecca and Rachel Meyer, his mother Betty Meyer, Michael (Noy) Meyer, Nancy (Randy) King, Linda (Bill) Kalt, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Howard Meyer. A celebration of his life will be held this summer. We know to be absent in the body is to be present in the Lord. And while we take comfort in the fact that he is with his Heavenly and earthly Father, we really miss him. A memorial fund has been created in David's name at First Citizens Bank of Butte, or for your convenience, at Pierce Carpet Mill Outlet on Dewey Blvd.

Please visit buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of David.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for David and his family.