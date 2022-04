Wayrynen Richards

SHEEHAN - The remains of David Sheehan are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. ATTENTION: United Veterans Council. All officers and members are requested to attend services for Mr. Sheehan Thursday afternoon in Mountain View Cemetery.