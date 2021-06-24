David Stolingwa, 58

February 26, 1963-June 7, 2021

David Charles Stolingwa, 58, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away on June 7th of Covid-19 related pneumonia and heart failure. A memorial will be held June 26th at The Living Room Community Church, 1409 Garfield in Kennewick at 4pm. David was born in Butte, Montana on February 26th, 1963, to Charles and Fay Jean Stolingwa. After graduating from Butte High School, he worked for Budweiser, Circle K and Albertsons. His management career with Albertsons took him from Butte to Spokane and ultimately to Richland. There, Dave returned to school to earn an AA degree in Information Technology. With a new set of skills, Dave made a career change and joined Cascade Computer Maintenance. Later, he moved to Vision Municipal Solutions in Kennewick. Dave married Brenda (Carl) Stolingwa on February 16th, 2002. Together they have 3 children Joshua, Aidan, and Lexie. Dave is also survived by 4 sisters and their spouses Judy and Jim Danker, Barbara and John Schramm, Becky and Mike Byrd, Anita and Bill Williams, along with 9 beloved nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. Also survived by his wife's family, Craig and Janice Carl, Doug and Rebecca Carl, 3 nieces and their spouses. Dave was a devoted husband and father. He loved spending time and traveling with his family. He was married and baptized at Bethel Church and more recently was a part of The Living Room Community Church in Kennewick. Dave was blessed with a great sense of humor, and he loved to make people laugh. He will be deeply missed by many. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.