Deborah Kay Rowe, 72

March 28, 1949-May 26, 2021

Deborah Kay Rowe was born in Devils Lake ND on March 28, 1949 to Daniel J. and Velma Keller, both deceased now. Debbie grew up in Butte with her siblings, Dan Keller (Shannon) of Dillon, Mike Keller of Polaris and Deanna Noon of Sheridan. Debbie met the love of her life, Jim Rowe, in Butte MT, May of 1971 and married soon after. Debbie and Jim moved to Spokane a few years later, where they made their home for almost 30 years, then back to Montana for a short time after retirement. The past 10 years have been enjoyed in Arizona. Debbie had many wonderful friends she met in Arizona and was known to all as a caring, giving, smiling neighbor and friend. She was always loved and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her siblings and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Private services were held in Butte Montana.