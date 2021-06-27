Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debbie Rowe
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Deborah Kay Rowe, 72

March 28, 1949-May 26, 2021

Deborah Kay Rowe was born in Devils Lake ND on March 28, 1949 to Daniel J. and Velma Keller, both deceased now. Debbie grew up in Butte with her siblings, Dan Keller (Shannon) of Dillon, Mike Keller of Polaris and Deanna Noon of Sheridan. Debbie met the love of her life, Jim Rowe, in Butte MT, May of 1971 and married soon after. Debbie and Jim moved to Spokane a few years later, where they made their home for almost 30 years, then back to Montana for a short time after retirement. The past 10 years have been enjoyed in Arizona. Debbie had many wonderful friends she met in Arizona and was known to all as a caring, giving, smiling neighbor and friend. She was always loved and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her siblings and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Private services were held in Butte Montana.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dee and family I was so sorry to hear about Debbie my thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Becky Mattila
Other
June 28, 2021
So sad for the loss of a fine person. I remember fine times many years ago with Jim and the Bentons. God bless-
Ray Russell
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results