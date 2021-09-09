Debra Ann Pederson-Salminen, 65

June 7, 1956 - September 3, 2021

Debra passed away Friday September 3rd at her home in Butte. She was born in Cut Bank, Montana on June 7th 1956 to Millard and Patricia Pederson. Debra spent most of her years taking care of the developmentally disabled which she greatly enjoyed. She married the love of her life, Louis, on April 19th 1976. Welcoming her son Louie Jr that same year and her daughter Jamie the following year. Debra's greatest joys in life were her granddaughter Lacey and her two great grandsons Raiden & Parker. She was truly the kindest woman you could ever meet.