Debra Ann Pederson-Salminen, 65
June 7, 1956 - September 3, 2021
Debra passed away Friday September 3rd at her home in Butte. She was born in Cut Bank, Montana on June 7th 1956 to Millard and Patricia Pederson. Debra spent most of her years taking care of the developmentally disabled which she greatly enjoyed. She married the love of her life, Louis, on April 19th 1976. Welcoming her son Louie Jr that same year and her daughter Jamie the following year. Debra's greatest joys in life were her granddaughter Lacey and her two great grandsons Raiden & Parker. She was truly the kindest woman you could ever meet.
Debra is survived by her loving husband Louis Salminen, children Jamie Albert and Louis Jr Salminen. Granddaughter Lacey (James) Starcevich, grandson Hunter Salminen, great-grandsons Raiden and Parker Starcevich. Brothers Greg and Bob (Joyce) Pederson, sister-in-law Kathy Pederson, and nieces Jenny and Jessie and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Patricia and Millard "bud" Pederson, brother Alan Pederson, mother and father-in-law Frances and Bill Salminen, sister-in-law Lolly Skocilich and granddaughter Madison Wall-Salminen. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.