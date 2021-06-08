Delores S. Drew, 84

June 5, 1937-June 5, 2021

Delores Drew of Butte passed away Saturday June 5th, she was 84. She was born on June 5th, 1937 in Salem Indiana to Ivan (Paul) and Mildred Motsinger. Delores spent her childhood and young adult life in Indiana. Delores had a love of music and singing. She sang in the church choir often doing solo's and also sang on the radio. She met and married Porter Becraft and to this union had six children. They later divorced. She then met Aubrey (Dean) Drew while he was stationed in the Air Force in Nebraska. After his retirement they moved to Butte. Delores had a fulfilling life of raising her children. Once her children were of school age, she began her working career at Memorial Hospital in Fremont Nebraska and then at the Butte Convalescent Center. After retiring she enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She had many hobbies including reading, crafts, sewing, baking, houseplants, gardening and her beloved pets. Delores was preceded in death by parents, two husbands, two brothers, Gary and Don, beloved daughter Sherry Paulette and granddaughter Lindsey Sharlene Andersen. Her survivors include brother Charlie, Indiana, Daughters: Shannon ( Mike ) Fairchild, Butte, Tammy Becraft, White Hall, Teresa ( Bruce ) Andersen, Fremont, NE, Sons: Danny Becraft and Kerry ( Eva Jo )Becraft of Indiana. 11 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren with one on the way. Delores was so loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial contributions to Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter or Alberts Angel Fund.

Viewing with visitation will begin at 11 AM on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the ballroom at the Copper King Hotel, 4655 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701. A memorial service celebrating her life will follow at 12 PM.

