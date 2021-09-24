Tracy, So sorry to hear that your mom has passed away. I so enjoyed our little chats in the car on the way to and from church on Sundays. She would get into the car and smile and say, "The old gray mare ain't what she use to be." We'd laugh. Last winter my car got stuck in the deep snow out in front of her house. She was so worried about me. I asked her if she had a shovel and she came out with a pink one. A man stopped to help me and laughed when I handed him the pink shovel. We were late for church, but made it in time for the sermon. She so enjoyed it when we had pot lucks or if we went out to lunch after church. She liked the Old Works Golf Course. It was never really crowded when we went there after our 10 AM service so felt safe to go and have a meal. I will miss our little chats and her her great smile. Let me know if you need anything. The church members will miss her happy personality. Linda Smith

Linda Smith Other September 24, 2021