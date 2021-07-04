Derla I. Newton, Age 85,

March 9, 1936 - June 23, 2021

On June 23, 2021, Derla passed away at her home in Butte, Montana, at the age of 85.

She was born in Tulane, South Dakota, and raised in Burdette, South Dakota, then moved to Lewistown, Montana, attended Fergus County High School, graduating in 1954.

She married Terry Newton in 1955 in Lewistown.

Derla had two children, Terri Lynn Kipp and Daniel Newton; three grandchildren, Chris, Shaun, and Kayla; and great-grandchild, Paisley.

She has one brother, Dalvin Dennis, in Pennsylvania.

Derla worked at several banks in Butte.

She loved to travel in the U.S. in a motorhome, and she loved boat cruises and Good Sam Tours with friends. She spent the winters in Arizona.

There will be no services.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Derla.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Derla and her family.