Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Derla Irene Newton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Derla I. Newton, Age 85,

March 9, 1936 - June 23, 2021

On June 23, 2021, Derla passed away at her home in Butte, Montana, at the age of 85.

She was born in Tulane, South Dakota, and raised in Burdette, South Dakota, then moved to Lewistown, Montana, attended Fergus County High School, graduating in 1954.

She married Terry Newton in 1955 in Lewistown.

Derla had two children, Terri Lynn Kipp and Daniel Newton; three grandchildren, Chris, Shaun, and Kayla; and great-grandchild, Paisley.

She has one brother, Dalvin Dennis, in Pennsylvania.

Derla worked at several banks in Butte.

She loved to travel in the U.S. in a motorhome, and she loved boat cruises and Good Sam Tours with friends. She spent the winters in Arizona.

There will be no services.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Derla.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Derla and her family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.