Dolores (Dodie) Mae Cox, 95

April 10, 1926-May 31, 2021

Dolores (Dodie) Mae Cox passed away May 31st at the Pioneer Care and Rehabilitation. She was born April 10, 1926 to Howard Babcock and Gladys Gillette Babcock in Winlock, Washington. When she was in high school the family moved to Twin Bridges where Dodie met her future husband, Don Cox, on the school bus. Dodie's family moved to Dillon her Senior year and she graduated from BCHS. Don was in the Navy stationed in California and Dodie moved to California to be with him. They were married August 1st, 1944 in San Francisco, they were married for 51 years before Don's passing.

Dodie worked in the shipyards in San Francisco as a secretary while in California. They returned to the Cox family ranch when Don was honorably discharged from the Navy. Dodie took over as the head of the household for the CJ Cox Ranch; cooking for all the men and keeping everyone in line. In 1946 their first child was born with three more to follow.

Dodie loved to be outside searching for arrowheads and her favorite place to be was at Swan Lake with her sister and brother-in-law. Dodie also loved country music. She and Don loved to go dancing and playing cards with their best friends Dale and Cleda Reid.

After Don's passing Dodie moved to Dillon and remained there for 26 years.

Preceding her in death was her parents, husband Don Cox, sister Pat Cantrell, brother Bernard Babcock, daughter Patty Selway, grandson Bruce Cox and grandson-in-law Chuck Johanson.

Surviving are daughter Donna (Steve) Davis, sons Tom (Kate) Cox, and Carson (Leslie) Cox and son-in-law Butch Selway, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers a memorial to the Twin Bridges Museum or the donor's choice.