Donald Jenkins, 91

August 10,1929 - June 11, 2021

Donald died in Littleton, Colorado from complications of cardiac disease. Born in Three Forks, MT on August 10, 1929, he was the 6th child of Homer Harrison and Ida Ruth (Thomas) Jenkins. He graduated Three Forks High School in 1947 and attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg, WA, Western Montana College in Dillon, MT and Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA. He was a resident of several states, but Montana was always home.

Don served in the US Army before and during the Korean conflict and was discharged as a Sergeant First Class.

After his military service, he worked for Victor Chemical and the Milwaukee, the Butte Anaconda & Pacific and the Northern Pacific railroads. He then began his 33 year mining career with Placer Dome Ltd (now Barrick). Don was instrumental in the discovery and startup of the McDermitt, Cortez and the Golden Sunlight Mines and in the development of Placer's coal operation in KY and served 2 years as the president of the MT Mining Association. Don was a 60 year Mason with the Mystic Tie////Riverside Lodge #17 AF & AM in Whitehall, MT had served in every office within the lodge, was a past president of the Vigilante Welfare Association and a member of many other Masonic organizations and of the Aldersgate Methodist Church in Butte.

Don met Doris Hofbauer while working on the railroad in Butte. They were married on May 11, 1957 and had one son. He enjoyed traveling, spending the winter months RVing in AZ, hunting, fishing and golfing. Some of his last thoughts were about hunting and fishing. Don excelled in athletics in high school, college and into late adulthood. The TV was always tuned into some sporting event, much to the dismay of his wife.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Arden, Thomas and Robert Jenkins and his sisters, Ruth "Marie" Lee and Winifred Jan "Winnie" Adams and by his beloved wife of 64 years who had just passed away three weeks earlier.

He is survived by his sons, daughter-in-laws and grandson, Jeff (Jill and Jacob) Jenkins of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and David (Un Su) Jenkins of Graham, Washington and daughters and son-in-law Nikki Williams of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Susan (Larry) Asher of Camas, Washington along with several grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at the Whitehall Trinity Methodist Church on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, just go fishing, eat some honey nut cheerios and chocolate ice cream and have a beer (not recommending having these together). Memorials can be made to Shrine Hospital for Children or a charity of the donor's choice.