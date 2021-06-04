Donald George Murray, 77

September 4, 1943 - May 11, 2021

Don Murray was born September 4, 1943 in Great Falls Montana to Lloyd and Marguerite Murray. Don passed May 11, 2021 at home surrounded with family in Eugene Oregon.

Don was second of five children; Ken, Robert (deceased), Marla and David. He graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1961 and went on to attend the College of Great Falls. Upon graduation he went on to teach music and history in Big Sandy Montana. In college he met and married the love of his life Colleen (Kelley) Murray. They married in 1958 and remained together 53 years; had three children and seven grandchildren and countless friends and associates.

In 1969 Don and Colleen moved to Eugene Oregon to attend the University of Oregon. In 1973 Don earned his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology. They remained in Eugene wherein Don operated several successful business and consulting practices. In the 1970's Don was the team Psychologist for the U.S.A. Volleyball team that in 1984 won the Gold Medal at the Olympics in Los Angeles. One of his notable business consulting clients included the NIKE Corporation which contributed to his early and continuing business successes.

Don remained a devout Catholic and often volunteered at Schools, hospitals and other parishes. Choral and instrumental groups were central to his support in both liturgical and clerical activities throughout his life. His Irish group Echo was his latest musical group and it featured traditional Irish heritage instruments and Celtic music.

Don also remained a lifelong fan of the University of Oregon Ducks as a committed season ticket holder and a regular tail-gate host for family and friends at Autzen football stadium.

Don was family centric in all activities and planning. He is survived by his wife Colleen, his three children ; Julie Fulton (Daniel "Pancho"), Sean (Francine) and Kevin (Kate)and seven grandchildren: Max, Sam, Lucy, Will, Annie, Finn, and Nora. He relished all times being father and grandfather.