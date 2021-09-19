Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Roth
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Darlington Cremation and Burial Service
3408 US Hwy 2 East
Kalispell, MT

Donna Roth,

1935 - July 7, 2021

Donna passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Beehive Homes in Kalispell with her sons, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren by her side. Born in 1935 to Harry Roland and Ora Belle Evans in Caldwell Idaho; Donna grew up with sisters Elsie Waterman, Faye Guay and brother Ron Evans. Donna Graduated from Caldwell High School and attended the College of Idaho. Donna married Urban L. Roth Esq in 1965 and is survived by sons Bryan Roth, Brett Roth, Bradley Roth, Patrick Roth, Urban Roth Jr and Hans Roth. She is proceeded in death by her parents, sister Elsie, and husband and beloved daughter Cynthia Roth. Donna had an extensive work career including, executive secretary to JH Gibson president of Caxton Printers Ltd, office manager of Caldwell Chamber of Commerce. Donna worked with motion picture studios to bring Western movie stars in for appearances in the US and Canadian Rodeo circuits. She knew Clint Eastwood long before "Hang 'Em High" was in theaters. She was a charter member of Zonta International Women's Business Organization. She was also manager of the Klothes Kloset in Butte Montana, modeled clothes and hosted a local TV show. Imagine, a fashion TV show in Butte MT in the 60's! In Butte Donna was very active in volunteer work including Junior League, setting up libraries in the local Elementary Schools and moderating the Junior League holiday fashion shows. Donna supported the local Parochial Schools by organizing Butte Central's first Champagne Art Auction, working on Central's education foundation board and co-chaired the initial 3 Christmas Bazaars in Butte. Donna also sat on the board of Directors of the Civic Center. Her volunteer work included Montana Easter Seals Society; she enjoyed working with children and taught CCD Head Start and organized religious retreats for junior high and high school students. Donna also led a support group, Montana Teen Intervention, for at risk teens. Her morning 'Pep Step' walking group was famous around Butte with many joining and quickly dropping out after realizing the core members talked just as fast as they walked, leaving all others out of breath with no words edgewise. Donna retired with her husband Urban in 1993 on Flathead Lake, enjoying skiing water/snow, sailing, tennis, golf and hiking in the Mission Mountains and Glacier National Park.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25th from 11am to 12pm at Immaculate Conception Church, 1002 4th Ave E, Polson, Mt. A memorial luncheon will follow the service at 1pm at East Shore Smoke House Bar and Grill, 35103 Hwy 35 Polson, Mt just north of Finley Pt Rd.

Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for Donna and her family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
East Shore Smoke House Bar and Grill
35103 Hwy 35, Polson, MT
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
1002 4th Ave E, Polson, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Darlington Cremation and Burial Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Darlington Cremation and Burial Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Love your mom so much. Always admired her and treasured the times we spent laughing at the world
Lela, Erik and April
Family
September 23, 2021
I dearly loved your mother and spent many wonderful moments laughing with her. She was a treasure and the world is a little less bright without her.
Lela Roth
Family
September 21, 2021
GOD BLESS FAMILY A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN
JOANN WALKER
September 19, 2021
My condolences to the family. We served on the Civic Center Board together.
Joe Morris
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results