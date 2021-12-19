Doris Lorraine Schultz, 96

October 01, 1925 – December 13, 2021

Doris Lorraine Schultz, age 96, died on December 13, 2021. She was born in Oshkosh, WI, in her family home on October 1, 1925. She was the first one in her family to attend high school and was a life long learner. She instilled the value of education in her children and was a patient teacher. She retired from managing a hospital graphic arts department at age 62, but continued to use her love of grammar and writing to create newsletters and programs for her church and other organizations. She contributed extensively to the communities she lived in and volunteered her time and talents to her church, local nursing homes, and local charities. She treasured the friendships that grew out of those activities. At age 80 she learned a type of folk dance called clogging and later founded the Silver Bow Stompers. She combined her creativity and gift for sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting and baking into ways to serve others. She was never happier than when surrounded by her family. She was an inspiration to those who lives she touched, living with humor and grace.

Doris is survived by many who loved her, including her four daughters, Doreen Barlow, Deborah Feller, Diane Scranton and Dawna Raiser, three son-in-laws, Scott, Kevin and Frank, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, step-daughters Patricia and Jeanne and their families, and siblings, Marion, Alta, Charles, Ruth and Ben.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 21st at 1:00pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Butte. In honor of Doris' legacy of giving back, the family requests expressions of sympathy be in the form of donations to a favorite Butte charity or church.