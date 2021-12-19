Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Lorraine Schultz
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Doris Lorraine Schultz, 96

October 01, 1925 – December 13, 2021

Doris Lorraine Schultz, age 96, died on December 13, 2021. She was born in Oshkosh, WI, in her family home on October 1, 1925. She was the first one in her family to attend high school and was a life long learner. She instilled the value of education in her children and was a patient teacher. She retired from managing a hospital graphic arts department at age 62, but continued to use her love of grammar and writing to create newsletters and programs for her church and other organizations. She contributed extensively to the communities she lived in and volunteered her time and talents to her church, local nursing homes, and local charities. She treasured the friendships that grew out of those activities. At age 80 she learned a type of folk dance called clogging and later founded the Silver Bow Stompers. She combined her creativity and gift for sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting and baking into ways to serve others. She was never happier than when surrounded by her family. She was an inspiration to those who lives she touched, living with humor and grace.

Doris is survived by many who loved her, including her four daughters, Doreen Barlow, Deborah Feller, Diane Scranton and Dawna Raiser, three son-in-laws, Scott, Kevin and Frank, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, step-daughters Patricia and Jeanne and their families, and siblings, Marion, Alta, Charles, Ruth and Ben.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on December 21st at 1:00pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Butte. In honor of Doris' legacy of giving back, the family requests expressions of sympathy be in the form of donations to a favorite Butte charity or church.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Butte, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
The words vibrant, energetic and love of clogging will always remind me of Doris. I value knowing her and her family. The next sound of thunder will let me know that she continues to teach and share her love of clogging.
Linda Kraay
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results