Dorothy Marie Esheim, 97

January 12, 1924-June 15,2021

She has passed from natural causes on June 15, 2021. She loved to play golf and bridge. She was terrific at sewing, making baby quilts well into her 90's. She moved to Butte about 7 1 years ago and fell in love with Montana.

She is survived by her daughters Sue (Larry) Dickerson and Sandi Watson. She has three grandchildren, a great granddaughter and a fabulous great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, brother and sister and parents.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and her ashes were placed with her husband to be spread at a later date.

We wish to thank the wonderful staff at The Springs for all the care they have given. They really made her feel like family. Also the staff of Frontier hospice for all their care for her final months.

