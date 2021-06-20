Menu
Dorothy Marie Esheim
1924 - 2021
Dorothy Marie Esheim, 97

January 12, 1924-June 15,2021

She has passed from natural causes on June 15, 2021. She loved to play golf and bridge. She was terrific at sewing, making baby quilts well into her 90's. She moved to Butte about 7 1 years ago and fell in love with Montana.

She is survived by her daughters Sue (Larry) Dickerson and Sandi Watson. She has three grandchildren, a great granddaughter and a fabulous great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, brother and sister and parents.

Per her wishes cremation has taken place and her ashes were placed with her husband to be spread at a later date.

We wish to thank the wonderful staff at The Springs for all the care they have given. They really made her feel like family. Also the staff of Frontier hospice for all their care for her final months.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Dorothy.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Dorothy and her family.


Dorothy was my last stop for the night which always gave me time to just have a seat and visit . Dorothy made me feel at home and she always spoke to my heart. This is one incredible woman that I will never ever forget. I love you Dorothy. Sue and family my heart goes out to you.
Christina Milasevich
Friend
June 21, 2021
