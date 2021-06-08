Dorothy "Jean" Kennedy, 86

January 26, 1935-June 6, 2021

Jeanne passed away at St. James June 6th surrounded by her family, she was 86 years old.

She was born January 26, 1935 to Anerd and Dorothy Maenpa in Butte, MT.

She went to Greeley Elementary, Butte High, and St. Pat's Nursing School.

She worked for many years at St. James in surgery. She loved to camp, crochet, knit, and play piano which she learned at a young age. She loved sewing and made special Christmas dresses for her daughters every year. She also made Christmas stockings for everyone in the family. After retirement she enjoyed RV'ing and traveling all over the Southwest US, and fishing with her husband. They had a trip to Branson which was very special which was last trip with husband and her sisters. While they were traveling they fell in love with Cottonwood AZ, they bought a house, and lived there for several years. They came home to Butte every summer. In the later years Jeanne loved to visit her children while camping. She especially loved visiting with her sisters. She loved Hawaii, Florida, and her trip to Graceland.

Surviving children include Tami (Rich) Long, Mike (Traci) Kennedy, Julie Kennedy (Dan Sage), Cindy (Scott) Prindiville, Bill (Angie) Kennedy. She is also survived by sister and brother-in-law Karen and Tom Kurilich, also 13 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren.

Preceding Jeanne in death was her husband Joe Kennedy and her son Dan Kennedy, father Anerd Maenpa, mother Dorothy Maenpa, mother-in-law Pearl Kennedy, sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Herb Shannon.

Heaven has gained a very beautiful and kind soul. We will love and miss you forever mom.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11th at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2100 Farragut Ave in Butte. Rite of Committal will follow at Mountain View Cemetery on Harrison Ave.Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Jean.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Jean and her family.