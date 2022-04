Dorothy Jean Privett, 75

March 18, 1946 - June 23, 2021

Dorothy Jean Privett passed away in the Billings Hospital surrounded by her children Sheri, Teresa, Jerry, Donny, Daniel and her partner of 25 years, Joanne.

Jean loved working with disabled adults and her herd of pets. She will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held at 401 Drifter Dr. on July 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM.