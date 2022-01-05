Earl Harry Hoppe

October 23, 1929 - December 12, 2021

Earl Hoppe October 23, 1929 December 12, 2021 Earl Harry Hoppe, age 92, of Deer Lodge, Montana, died of natural causes on December 12, 2021, at St. Patrick's hospital in Missoula, Montana. He was born on October 23, 1929, to John and Hannah Hoppe in Washington Lake Township, Sibley County, Minnesota, the ninth of eleven children. He was active in sports as a youth and graduated from high school in Henderson, Minnesota, in 1949. He met Mary Grayce Bisch, at the local Green Giant Cannery, and the two were married on August 15, 1951, at the Catholic church in Cleveland, MN. Earl was in the Army from March 1951--March 1953 (Honorable Discharge), and he was deployed to Korea where he delivered mail aboard a train running from Seoul to Pusan, sometimes under enemy fire. He had a fulfilling career as a contractor and a trained union carpenter. Earl and Mary had nine children, all born in Mankato, Minnesota. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and after a hunting trip to Montana in 1973, he fell in love with Montana. In 1975, he and Mary packed the family, along with a hen and a dozen tomato plants, into a little Chevy LUV light pickup truck and moved to a mountain view hillside outside of Deer Lodge. He provided well for his family. He was loyal, generous, and helpful to people. After retirement he helped his children remodel or build their homes and helped local non-profits with their construction projects. Earl spent many hours in his extensive garden and in the garage next to his wood stove and adopted stray cat. He kept busy hunting, fishing, canning pickles, smoking fish, making mule deer sausage and rhubarb wine, woodworking, cutting firewood and raising chickens. He grew petunias to give to the community and loved chatting around his barrel stove with his friends and family. When asked, he said that he wanted to be remembered for making great picture frames out of diamond willow. Earl's surviving family include Mary, his wife of 70 years, his children and their spouses: daughters- Mary Lynn (Jerry Stringer), Connie Girard, Gwen (Jim Day) and Rosie; sons- Allen (Susan), Terry (Katrina), Jerry (Marie), Charles (Anne-Marie), and John (Kirsten); and, his sister Alvera Carufel of Hastings, Minnesota. Earl and Mary were blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his sisters Dorothy, Ethel, Freida, Joan and Myrtle, and brothers Adolf (Chris), Alfred, Lawrence, and Norman. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 605 Clark Street, Deer Lodge, MT 59722. The family is very grateful to friends and healthcare workers who helped him in his final days. We will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be made to the Deer Lodge Food Pantry, 101 Milwaukee Ave, Deer Lodge, MT 59722, or to the Church.