Edith E Guza, 102

March 17, 1919 - Sept 19, 2021

Edith E Guza, 102, of Great Falls died on Sept 19, 2021. The Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated on Sept 24 at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes and burial followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Edith was born on March 17, 1919, the daughter of Nicholas Edmond and Decorah Treasia Dolphay (the Americanization of Dauphinais), who farmed a homestead eleven miles north of Dodson, MT. She was the second of twelve children and the oldest daughter and so had the care of her younger siblings as well as farm chores from an early age. She grew up in a time and place of scarcity: no one had much and nothing was wasted. Like most then, she learned to grow or make what she needed and to share with others. She sewed, quilted, Tated, and crocheted and usually gave it to family and friends. She grew bountiful gardens and canned the harvest for the winter. Her family and friends enjoyed her excellent cooking, especially her pies. She continued caring for family members in need from girlhood into adulthood, particularly her disabled brother Danny, her son Richard after polio, her husband in his last years afflicted by COPD.

Following her education in a one room schoolhouse and Dodson HS, she moved to Great Falls and worked as a housekeeper and a waitress at Tracy's Diner. There, she met a handsome man named Joe Guza, the son of Slovak immigrants who mined coal in Stocket, MT. She subsequently converted to Catholicism and married Joe on October 21, 1939, at St. Ann's cathedral. Edith and Joe welcomed their first son Richard in 1941 and she stayed home to raise what would become six children. Later, though, out of economic need, Edith went back to work as a secretary at the Emerson school and then as an admissions clerk at Columbus hospital. Her last job was a bookkeeper with Firestone.

Edith was a 70 plus year member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, being involved in the Altar Society, Church Circle, and as a Eucharistic minister.

She was blessed with a sharp mind and a vivid curiosity about the world. Thus she read much, especially historical novels, kept current with CNN and the GF Tribune, and traveled extensively in the U.S., Hawaii, the cathedrals of Europe, and the Vatican. She loved competitive board games and card games like Pinochle, Cribbage, Scrabble, and Words with Friends. In her 90s she learned to use a computer and created albums of family history for her children. After moving to assisted living, she learned to play bridge and at 102 was organizing and keeping score for the pinochle games.

On her 100th birthday she was asked about the secret of her longevity. She said it was "acceptance of what is". She had that, but could also take what is and make something unique out of it. Even in her final days she maintained and shared her sense of humor. We are grateful for what she gave us and to have had her as an integral part of our lives. She was loved and will be missed.

Edith leaves behind her six children: Richard and his wife, Carmela and children Helen and Edward; Joanne Guza and children Laura, Debrah, Dirk, and Joanie; Bonnie Hocevar and children Mathew, Michele, Christopher, Patrick, Jennifer, and Casey; Mike and his wife Shirley and children Liz, Raymond, Greg, Theresa, and Cindy; John and his wife Donna and daughter Nichole; and William and his wife Jean and children Sarah, Margaret, and Nathan; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister Lenore Pomeroy. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joe in 2006; ten siblings; and two great-grandsons, Matthew and Zachary. Among the many friends who provided company and support to Mom, we thank you, especially Jim Poletto who would buy and bring her meals from restaurants on Thursdays while she was at assisted living and visited her at hospice.

Memorials may be made to the Peace Hospice of Benefis or charities of your choosing.