Edith "Edie" Mae Ferre

December 16, 1950-March 9, 2021

Edith "Edie" Mae Ferre, 70, passed away peacefully in the arms of her sons, Robert and Jason, at St. Vincent's in Billings, MT on March 9, 2021 at 6:31am. She was born on December 16, 1950 in Butte, MT to Kenneth Bagley and June Hibbs.

Edie was preceded in death by both parents, husband William "Bill" Ferre, siblings Mark Hibbs and Raymond Bagley, stepson Steve Ferre, and son Rudy Nixon.

Edie is survived by her siblings, William (Dorren) Bagley, Jeannie (Steve) Ker, Jan Wendell, and Barbara (David) Dibble; children, Robert (Mallory) McCormick and Jason (Shelli) Nixon; stepchildren, Dave Ferre, Julie (Mike) Odegard, Michelle (Bill) and Andrene; daughter-in-law, Sherry Nixon; grandchildren, Derian McCormick, Maille Nixon, Brynna Nixon, Essynce Nixon, Deion Nixon, Kaylee Willard, Stephanie (Dustin) Tebest, Shirley Ferre, Melissa Odegard, Jeremiah Odegard, Andrea (Scot) Gramm, and Amy Largent; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

When Edie's husband, Bill, was alive, they loved taking long drives to find unique antiques to sell in their antique store, The Red Barn. She loved watching old time TV shows, especially westerns and crime shows. Edie was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Braves fan. She never missed a televised game. If you saw her around town, she would always be in her favorite Vikings jacket with her Braves ballcap on. Edie loved spending time with family and treasured her time with them during the holidays, and attending family dinners, gatherings, and BBQ's.

This Christmas, she was given an Amazon Echo as a gift from her son, Bob, and called it "her little box." She absolutely loved video chatting with her kids and grandkids. You could see her face light up with delight on each video call where she would tell them how much she loved them all. Edie also loved her kitty, Dolly, and shared stories about her often. With a big sweet tooth, you would always find her with a bowl of hard candies, or a tin of gingerbread or chocolate chip cookies close by.

Edie loved her neighbors Debbie and Bobbi. She talked about them often to her family on video chats and truly enjoyed and appreciated them. The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude for the many trips to the grocery store, car rides, and numerous other things they did to help Edie.

In memory of Edie, please consider making a donation to your local Humane Society, or spreading joy by dropping off a sweet treat to your neighbors.

Viewing for Edie will be held from 9 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services, 2009 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT 59701. A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 5001 Crackerville Rd, Gregson, MT 59711. All are welcome to attend. The family is planning a celebration of life in the late Spring.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Edie.

