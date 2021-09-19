Edward Kochevar, 85

January 27, 1936 - September 12, 2021

Edward Joseph Kochevar "Kooch" of Littleton, Colorado died peacefully on September 12, 2021 at the age of 85. The son of Joseph and Frances Kochevar, he was raised in Butte Montana, where he attended Butte Central High School and later graduated from Montana State University. Edward was married to Bev Lyons for 65 years and they made their home in Littleton Colorado for the last 46 years. Edward is survived by his wife Bev Kochevar; children Kerry (Doug) Keathley, Chris (Lori) Kochevar, Kip (Roxanne) Kochevar; grandchildren, Mallory, McCall, Joey, Colby and Karly; great grandchildren, Keathley, Leighton, Nora and one on the way in December; sisters, Marie (Lou) Loushin and Carol (Joe) Kump. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachel Kochevar.