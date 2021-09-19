Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Kochevar

Edward Kochevar, 85

January 27, 1936 - September 12, 2021

Edward Joseph Kochevar "Kooch" of Littleton, Colorado died peacefully on September 12, 2021 at the age of 85. The son of Joseph and Frances Kochevar, he was raised in Butte Montana, where he attended Butte Central High School and later graduated from Montana State University. Edward was married to Bev Lyons for 65 years and they made their home in Littleton Colorado for the last 46 years. Edward is survived by his wife Bev Kochevar; children Kerry (Doug) Keathley, Chris (Lori) Kochevar, Kip (Roxanne) Kochevar; grandchildren, Mallory, McCall, Joey, Colby and Karly; great grandchildren, Keathley, Leighton, Nora and one on the way in December; sisters, Marie (Lou) Loushin and Carol (Joe) Kump. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Rachel Kochevar.


Published by The Montana Standard from Sep. 19 to Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Dear Bev and family, we are so sorry for your loss, sending prayers your way! God Bless all of you during this time of sorrow!
John & Sandi (Mihelich) Jaksha
September 22, 2021
seeincere condolences..
Roy Frank Simperman
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results