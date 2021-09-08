Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Sadoski
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

Edward Sadoski, 69

May 5, 1952 - September 4, 2021

On September 4, 2021 our dearly beloved dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother passed away.

Ed was born on May 5, 1952 in Butte, Montana to Ed and Nora Sadoski. He attended Whittier School, East Jr. High School, and graduated from Butte High School in 1970.

He worked at Buttrey's Suburban, was manager of The Butte Plaza Theaters, then managed Mr. Mac's in the Butte Plaza Mall. Having a great a sense of fashion and what was "in" he bought Mr. Mac's and changed the name of the store to Classic Clothes, eventually opening another store in the Bozeman Mall.

Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his float trips and adventures on the Big Hole River. He loved Butte and his many Butte Friends. He always had a good story, sage advice, or just good conversation and teasing.

The most important aspect of Ed's life was his love for his family. He shared a bond and closeness with each and every member. He was there any time they needed him with a helping hand, support, and advice. He was a man of great faith.

He is survived by his son's Shane Sadoski and Terry (Amy) Sanchez, granddaughters Meagan Fraser (Adam Nomee), Sarah (John) Kuhn, Kelsie Fraser, and Anna Fraser, great-grandsons, Daniel Fraser and William Fraser, sister Linda (John) Douglas, and special cousins: Elaine Jordan, Greg Sadoski. Sheri Meigs, Alan Lince, Jerry (Ester) Lince, Jack Hancock.

He was preceded in death by his mother and dad, Ed and Nora Sadoski.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. His family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. Donations may be made to the Butte Food Bank or to a charity of the donor's choice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave, Butte, MT
Sep
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave, Butte, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Sending love to Shane and Ed´s family.
Angee Saari
Friend
November 9, 2021
I am so sad to make this discovery. I've been wanting to talk with Ed for a while but never made that call. I am thankful for the talks we did have, he always made me laugh. What a great guy. I will miss him so much. Rest with God Ed, peace be with you. Thanks for all the memories.
Cheryl Thurmond Grant
Friend
October 2, 2021
Linda & John - We are sorry to hear about Ed's death. We remember your family with affection. Good friends and neighbors living on Bayard Street.
Don & Kay Smith
Family
September 10, 2021
Shane, Terry and families. Deeply saddened when we learned of Ed´s passing this morning. We are so very sorry for your loss and pray that the memories you shared will ease the pain of Ed´s loss. Rest In Peace Ed. You will be missed
Pat and Jan Walsh
Friend
September 10, 2021
Ed and I were classmates I just saw him a few weeks ago at the Wise River Club I´m so sorry to hear of his passing my deepest sympathy to his family Ed was a great person always found the best in people he will be missed
Lynda Davis
September 9, 2021
Linda and family, I'm so sorry to hear about ED's passing!! My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours during this time of grief. We grew up and went to School together, had some crazy times!!! He was always a good old Butte Boy and will be Missed!! God Bless RIP, Your Friend Stevo
Stevo
Friend
September 8, 2021
Linda, John, and all of Ed's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Ed was a wonderful, kind and talented man.
Greg and Kathy (Brunell) Redekopp
Friend
September 8, 2021
I will miss EdI will never forget the time when Ed invited me out to dinner He cooked me dinner & had brought it to the corner bar. He had a table in the back set up with candles and flowers. Thank you Mr.Sadoski. You my friend will never be forgotten. Rip
Darlene
Friend
September 8, 2021
I am so very saddened to hear of Ed's passing. Shane and Linda - my heart aches for you. I know you all were so very close. Doesn't seem fair Ed would leave so early - even though we are learning, we are in the "golden" years - doesn't seem we are old enough to going to the other side. Know I am thinking of you all - and I send you my sincere condolences. RIP Buddy.
Charlene Warren
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results