Edward Sadoski, 69

May 5, 1952 - September 4, 2021

On September 4, 2021 our dearly beloved dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother passed away.

Ed was born on May 5, 1952 in Butte, Montana to Ed and Nora Sadoski. He attended Whittier School, East Jr. High School, and graduated from Butte High School in 1970.

He worked at Buttrey's Suburban, was manager of The Butte Plaza Theaters, then managed Mr. Mac's in the Butte Plaza Mall. Having a great a sense of fashion and what was "in" he bought Mr. Mac's and changed the name of the store to Classic Clothes, eventually opening another store in the Bozeman Mall.

Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed his float trips and adventures on the Big Hole River. He loved Butte and his many Butte Friends. He always had a good story, sage advice, or just good conversation and teasing.

The most important aspect of Ed's life was his love for his family. He shared a bond and closeness with each and every member. He was there any time they needed him with a helping hand, support, and advice. He was a man of great faith.

He is survived by his son's Shane Sadoski and Terry (Amy) Sanchez, granddaughters Meagan Fraser (Adam Nomee), Sarah (John) Kuhn, Kelsie Fraser, and Anna Fraser, great-grandsons, Daniel Fraser and William Fraser, sister Linda (John) Douglas, and special cousins: Elaine Jordan, Greg Sadoski. Sheri Meigs, Alan Lince, Jerry (Ester) Lince, Jack Hancock.

He was preceded in death by his mother and dad, Ed and Nora Sadoski.