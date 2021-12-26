Edward Yelsa, 86

July 5, 1935-December 18, 2021

In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 18, 2021, Edward Yelsa slipped away with his wife, Julie, holding his hand. Edward was born on July 05, 1935, to John and Mary Yelsa, at the family home in Opportunity, Montana.

Edward attended local schools in Anaconda, Montana while growing up. He had many odd jobs during his teenage years. His favorite was with Moose Rouse in the Big Hole. In his younger years, Edward was also an amateur boxer. He trained with the great Roger Rouse, who's career he followed through the years. Edward work at the Anaconda Smelter before beginning a job with the local newspaper. He established many new routes with his hard work and determination. While working for the newspaper to help support his family, he began studying with the LaSalle Extension University, from where he obtained his Law degree. Edward passed the Montana State Bar and became an attorney in 1964. He had a long and varied career, ranging from Justice of the Peace, Equity Law, and a thriving private practice. He truly was a great lawyer. He was always proud of the fact that he ran for the position of District Court Judge in 1984. In 2014, he was honored by the Montana Bar Association for long career, spanning more than 50 years. He was still winning cases at the age of 86.

Edward was also an accomplished pianist. During his younger years, he played at many local Anaconda clubs. He gave many concerts and even recorded his own CD. He also played in Virginia City during the summer months and at Julian's Piano Bar in uptown Butte. He also loved to draw. He left a ton of amazing drawings that will be treasured forever. A true Renaissance Man, Edward was also a writer. He was very passionate about a great book he recently completed. It will be published by his wife and Pam LeProwse to honor his memory.

Edward loved going on long car rides. He enjoyed many great road trips with his wife. They traveled to Yellowstone Park, the Tetons, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, St. Regis, Noxon, Libby, and Sandpoint, Idaho. Together they explored Montana.

Edward was married to Beverly Yelsa, with whom he had 4 children. They later divorced. Edward met his current wife, Julie Clemo, in December of 1982. For 39 years they loved and laughed. What a beautiful ride.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harry, John, Charlie, and Bill; his beloved daughter, Heidi; and numerous others who were very special in his life. He is survived by his wife, Julie; his mother-in-law, Susan, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susie and Shawn, and Thomas and Daisy; and his nephews, Cole (Kayla), Jake, Jack, and Waylon. He is also survived by his children, Buddy, Brooke, and Kim; his grandchildren, Drake, Nick, and Emily; and 2 great grandchildren.

"I'll miss you, Edward. More than you'll ever know."

Relatives and friends may call Thursday after 10:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mausoleum at Mount Moriah Cemetery.