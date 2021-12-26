Menu
Edward Yelsa
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Edward Yelsa, 86

July 5, 1935-December 18, 2021

In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 18, 2021, Edward Yelsa slipped away with his wife, Julie, holding his hand. Edward was born on July 05, 1935, to John and Mary Yelsa, at the family home in Opportunity, Montana.

Edward attended local schools in Anaconda, Montana while growing up. He had many odd jobs during his teenage years. His favorite was with Moose Rouse in the Big Hole. In his younger years, Edward was also an amateur boxer. He trained with the great Roger Rouse, who's career he followed through the years. Edward work at the Anaconda Smelter before beginning a job with the local newspaper. He established many new routes with his hard work and determination. While working for the newspaper to help support his family, he began studying with the LaSalle Extension University, from where he obtained his Law degree. Edward passed the Montana State Bar and became an attorney in 1964. He had a long and varied career, ranging from Justice of the Peace, Equity Law, and a thriving private practice. He truly was a great lawyer. He was always proud of the fact that he ran for the position of District Court Judge in 1984. In 2014, he was honored by the Montana Bar Association for long career, spanning more than 50 years. He was still winning cases at the age of 86.

Edward was also an accomplished pianist. During his younger years, he played at many local Anaconda clubs. He gave many concerts and even recorded his own CD. He also played in Virginia City during the summer months and at Julian's Piano Bar in uptown Butte. He also loved to draw. He left a ton of amazing drawings that will be treasured forever. A true Renaissance Man, Edward was also a writer. He was very passionate about a great book he recently completed. It will be published by his wife and Pam LeProwse to honor his memory.

Edward loved going on long car rides. He enjoyed many great road trips with his wife. They traveled to Yellowstone Park, the Tetons, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, St. Regis, Noxon, Libby, and Sandpoint, Idaho. Together they explored Montana.

Edward was married to Beverly Yelsa, with whom he had 4 children. They later divorced. Edward met his current wife, Julie Clemo, in December of 1982. For 39 years they loved and laughed. What a beautiful ride.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harry, John, Charlie, and Bill; his beloved daughter, Heidi; and numerous others who were very special in his life. He is survived by his wife, Julie; his mother-in-law, Susan, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susie and Shawn, and Thomas and Daisy; and his nephews, Cole (Kayla), Jake, Jack, and Waylon. He is also survived by his children, Buddy, Brooke, and Kim; his grandchildren, Drake, Nick, and Emily; and 2 great grandchildren.

"I'll miss you, Edward. More than you'll ever know."

Relatives and friends may call Thursday after 10:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mausoleum at Mount Moriah Cemetery.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
MT
Dec
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
MT
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
I´m sorry to hear of Edwards passing. I spent a lot of time with him while visiting Montana with my dad Don Rouse. On one occasion visiting his client Ralph Craddock , like out of a movie, Ralph sitting in the kitchen with a colt revolver by his side, drinking coffee out of a tin cup. The long drives afforded me the opportunity to listen to their stories and laughter and his fondness for sour dough bread... " it´s better then... "!!!! He would say!! I spoke to eddy up until a few months ago. On some trips we would arrive to his house, amazing full piano music flowing through the windows and inside was just Ed playing away in the dark. He recently asked me to take him to Europe so he could tour and play. Thank you Eddy for the great dramatic voice, intelligence, humor and good times my dad had great fun teasing back and forth and re telling the story´s.
Ryan Rouse
January 1, 2022
I am sorry to hear the passing of Edward. I spent many hours with him and my father Don Rouse when we would visit your great state. My dad got such pleasure in talking to Eddy and the conversations and laughter that we experienced, I will remember forever. Driving up to the Craddock ranch, Ed was representing him, Ralph C had a colt revolver by his side, drinking coffee out of a tin cup- right out of a western movie. The drive w Ed and my Dad afforded them the time to talk, tell story´s and I listened. My dad and I would visit his house unannounced and we would hear amazing piano music flowing from his house in opportunity. I spoke with Eddy many times recently and he was so sharp and entertaining, he tried to get me to take him to Europe so that he could perform, he said "let´s go on tour"... this was a year or so ago! Thank you Eddy for the great voice, delivery, intelligence, humor and fond memory´s.
Ryan Rouse
January 1, 2022
December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Julie. Ed was a kind soul and my brothers and I "big" cousin...it was always special to spend time with my Aunt Mary and Ed in Opportunitu. RIP Ed.
Mary Kay Jacobson
December 26, 2021
Ed was a good friend and a supporter of Boxing in Anaconda and Butte. We had many conversations about Boxing and training - Ed would stop by and watch the Anaconda boxers occasionally. Ed was a nice guy. always positive and in good spirits. - Rest in Peace Ed Yelsa -
Chris Eamon
Friend
December 26, 2021
Julie and Family, My sincere condolences and prayersfor Ed and you. Ed was a good friend and kind man.
Ellen McKeon
December 26, 2021
