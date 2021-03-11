Edwina Steward

August 3, 1938-March 1, 2021

Edwina Joan Steward died at the age of 82 in a vehicle accident on March 1, 2021 in Pasco, Washington. Edwina (known to many as Eddie) was born in Butte, Montana on August 3, 1938, to Edwin J. and Mary A. (Kelly) Steward, and grew up in Gregson, Montana with her younger brother, John, at the railroad section house where Ed worked for the Butte, Anaconda, and Pacific Railway. She enjoyed childhood and teenage years with two beloved cousins, both of whose lives were ended entirely too young. She was a graceful dancer as a young woman, enjoying tap, jazz, and toe dance lessons. She graduated from Butte High School in the class of 1956. Edwina married William G. Bork January 18, 1958, and together they shared two daughters Barbara Lynn and Julianne Marie. Edwina and Bill divorced in 1972. Edwina worked as a stenographer at several local insurance companies in Butte and then at the KXLF news station, where she met and in 1974 married news anchor, Robert M. Murray. They divorced in 1980 and he died shortly afterward. Edwina's greatest contribution in the Butte workforce, however, was her work at the Butte Chamber of Commerce from the mid-1970's until she retired in 2003. She earned the respect of many in the community and served the Chamber in a variety of capacities where she developed several long-term unique and close friendships. Edwina and Bill's children were raised around a support group of loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Upon her retirement from the Chamber of Commerce in 2003, she uprooted and moved to Richland, Washington, to be near daughter Juli and her children, Angela and Derek. She was devoted to her grandchildren and spent the remainder of her life caring for and being a major part of their lives. She enjoyed socializing with the residents of her apartment building on outings to local restaurants and Sunday singing in the community room with Clyde. She was known by her friends for her wry sense of humor and engaging storytelling about her friends and family. She loved Nancy's pasties from Butte, to the extent of having them transported or shipped to her packed in dry ice after she moved away. She was proud of her children and grandchildren's sporting, performing, and career accomplishments and was so grateful for her sons- and grandson-in-law. She was preceded in death by parents Edwin and Mary Steward; brother John Steward; special cousins Barbara and Richard Mengon. She is survived by daughters Barbara (Tom) Alt and Julianne (Troy) Wright; granddaughter Angela (Kris) Wicks, grandson Derek; nieces Brenda and Brandi Steward. No memorial service is planned at this time; expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared at http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/10089483. Cremation has taken place and her cremated remains will be buried in Butte at which point a small private ceremony will be held. Memorial donations in her name may be made to a charity of your choice.