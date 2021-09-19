Eldon John E.J. Beall, 61

August 25, 1960 – September 6, 2021

E.J. was the fourth of five children born to Elmer and Anne Beall. He left us far too soon after battling cancer, one after another.

Growing up on the farm in Mahtowa, Minn., was the best! That's what instilled our values and our work ethics in all of us. He was a hard worker, putting his all into whatever he was doing – construction, painting, yard work; a jack-of-all-trades! Music was one of his passions as were his "cats" and gardening. Playing his guitars to some of his own songs that he wrote was wonderful to listen to.

While back home in Minnesota years ago, E.J. got into wrestling; a protege of Terry "The Hulk" Hogan as well as many other pro wrestlers, and also in Florida where our mom was living. If you knew him, you could see it in his 6'4" – 200lb build.

E.J. was preceded in death by our parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. Also, the love of his life: fiancée Zoe "Lee" Nelson – Now you're all together again!

He is survived by sisters, Terri Beall, Tenn., "Red" Dougherty, Butte, MT; brothers, Robert (Rick) Beall, FL., and Elmer (Debbie) Beall, Tenn.; nieces, Jennifer Beall, Tenn., Shannon (Louis) Abad, Butte, MT; great-niece, Mari-Jayne; and great-nephews, Jesse, Tristan, and Angelo, all of Butte, MT.

To all who knew E.J., he was a fighter to the end, and will be sadly missed!

Love you "Li'l brother!"

There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Eldon.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Eldon and his family.