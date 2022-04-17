Eli Francis Thomas, 93

March 2, 1929 – March 2, 2022

Resident of Saratoga, CA, Eli Francis Thomas passed away peacefully at his home in Saratoga on his ninety-third birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family as he took his last breaths. Eli's strong morality and faith allowed him to gracefully navigate the tides of life. Eli's day of passing was also Ash Wednesday, a solemn reminder of our human mortality: "Remember man that thou art dust and unto dust thou shalt return" (Genesis 3:19).

Born in Montana on March 2, 1929, Eli was the youngest of 11 children of Lebanese immigrants. Eli's father, Joseph, sold mining clothes to settlers in Butte and established the first Thomas' store on East Park Street. The store has been in business for over one hundred years. When Eli was only two years old, he lost his mother, Mary. Their Catholic faith was their strength and it helped the family endure many hardships. Butte was a rugged town and Eli became one of its best amateur boxers.

Eli attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington on an athletic scholarship. He majored in economics and philosophy but evolved into a formidable boxer. During his last two years at Gonzaga, Eli was undefeated in thirty-four straight fights. He had an illustrious boxing career, winning the titles of two Pacific Coast and NCAA Boxing Championships and a Montana-Wyoming Golden Glove Championship. Eli served in the Army from 1952 until 1954. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict where he boxed with the Sixth Army Boxing Team. Later, Eli was appointed to the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) by then Governor Jerry Brown, where he advocated for stronger safety standards to protect boxers.

In 1958, Eli married his steadfast partner, Dorothy Walsh. While residing in Montana, Eli owned and managed a dry goods store in Butte and a men's retail clothing store in Anaconda. In 1964, Eli and Dorothy moved to California with their five sons. Soon, Eli Thomas Menswear was born. One of San Jose's most enduring menswear retailers, the store has been in operation for fifty-eight years.

Eli's home life was as accomplished as his professional life. The yellow house on the corner that Eli and Dorothy shared for fifty-six years has welcomed thousands of guests to enjoy food and drink, host campaign events, and hold regular Sunday dinners. People often expressed their dreams and difficulties at these gatherings. Eli was a thoughtful listener and kindly offered inspiration and guidance to all who took a seat at his table. Love and hospitality radiated from the Thomas home.

Eli, an impeccable dresser, always appeared debonair in his Italian suits, perfectly knotted ties, and polished shoes. A philosophical man who believed in the potential of all people, Eli took great pleasure in nurturing that potential. Within minutes of your first meeting with Eli, he might ask about your life goals and your plan to achieve those goals. If he believed in you, he would activate his entire network of friends, family, and customers to help you realize your dreams. Many businesses in Santa Clara County are a result of Eli's support and tutelage. He encouraged men to wear clothes that made them look good. He always said, "When you look your best...you do your best!"

Eli served his state and community as a member of the Board of Trustees of New College of California, a member of the San Jose State Spartan Foundation, and a member of the Board of Directors of the San Jose Police Activities League. Eli was inducted in the Gonzaga University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988, Butte Montana Sports Hall of Fame in 1989, and was Chairman of the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.

For over 50 years, Eli Thomas Menswear brought fashion clothing to Silicon Valley. With his beautiful smile and generous spirit, he gave to his community, family, and friends. Eli Thomas built much more than a business. He appreciated life and exemplified kindness. Success was something to be shared with others. All who came into Eli's life were showered with a bounty of warmth and love that filled their hearts and shifted their souls.

Eli is survived by Dorothy, his beloved wife of 63 years. Together they raised nine children and created a nurturing home. Dorothy's devotion to Eli was exceptional. Eli will be lovingly remembered by his children James (Josephine), Christopher, Eli (Rosalinda), Greg, Anthony (Wendi), Daniel (Shannon), Michele and Nicole. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren Meghan, Jacob, Isaac, Monique, Ellie, Sebastian, Adriana, Bobbie, Eli, Anthony, Kayla, Julia, Jack, Myles, and Jem. Eli was preceded in death by his son Francis, his parents Joseph and Mary, and all ten of his siblings.

A memorial service will be held on April 30th, 2022 at 11:00 am at Church of The Ascension in Saratoga, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bellarmine College Preparatory Tuition Assistance Fund in memory of Eli Thomas -www.bcp.org/give.