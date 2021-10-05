Elizabeth "Betty" (Frazier) Karplus, 96

March 22, 1925-September 22, 2021

Elizabeth "Betty" Frazier) Karplus passed away at home in Orinda, California on September 22, 2021, aged 96. Born on March 22, 1925 to Congregational minister, William Fiske Frazier, Sr. and Minnie Hart Frazier in Burlington, Vermont, Betty and her family moved to Connecticut in 1934. The family spent summers driving around the western US, including through Butte, as her father visited communities, congregations, and church camps during the Great Depression and "Dust Bowl" years. During World War II, she worked as a welder for Yale & Towne to fund her bachelor's degree in physics from Oberlin, continuing to Wellesley for a physics master's degree. While there she had a summer job typing the manual for the Eniac IV computer for Grace Hopper. She also met Robert Karplus, a Harvard graduate student. They married in 1948 and moved to Princeton, where Bob worked with J. Robert Oppenheimer and Betty ran the radiochemistry lab. Some evenings, she also helped John von Neumann test his early computer programs by doing the same calculations on a Marchant calculator, to see if the computer got the correct answer. They moved to California in 1954 when Bob accepted a physics faculty position at UC Berkeley.

Betty was always ready for adventure, and a passion for education and service infused her life. When her seventh child was born with a disability, she earned a Master's in Special Education, and became a high school resource specialist, working with special-needs students and their parents. Betty retired from teaching in 1986, keeping busy by leading a science teaching program, serving the Peace Corps in Jamaica, teaching English in China, becoming an Americorps leader, bringing weekly hands-on science lessons to an entire elementary school, and serving her Church. On recent visits to Butte, she helped out at the Science Mine, enjoyed meeting students and faculty at Montana Tech, and supported undergraduate research there. For her exceptional contributions to science education, Betty was elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).

Betty is survived by seven children: Bev Hartline (Fred, Butte, MT), Andy Karplus (Karen, Oregon), and in California: Peggy Hellweg (Horst Rademacher), Richard Karplus (Michelle Delore), Barbara Karplus (Rod Womer), David Karplus (Catie), and Peter Karplus; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Martin Karplus, ten nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Bob, her parents, and her four brothers. Her legacy of caring, curiosity, and commitment to action will live on in all those she touched.

Please no flowers. Anyone wishing to honor her, please support the 'Class of '64 Undergraduate Research Fund' at the Montana Tech Foundation, the Butte Science Mine, or the 'Robert and Elizabeth Karplus Outdoor Nature Lab in Berkeley (https:////////capitalstrategies.berkeley.edu////karplus-outdoor-nature-lab).