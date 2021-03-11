Emery (Buzz) D. Weston

August 24, 1930 - March 10, 2021

Hamilton - Emery (Buzz) D. Weston, 90, of Deer Lodge passed away Wednesday morning, March 10, 2021 surrounded by family in Hamilton. Buzz was born on August 24, 1930 in Missoula to Barney and Alice Weston.

He grew up on a ranch just east of Beavertail Hill along with two brothers, Ben and Bill and attended elementary school in Clinton. Buzz graduated from Missoula County High School and attended the University of Montana where he studied accounting.

In 1953, he married the love of his life, Nedra Cordrey, and they were married for fifty-six years. Buzz and Nedra moved to Deer Lodge in 1957 where they raised four children, Neil, Steve, Bill, and Joni. Buzz worked several years for the National Guard but spent the bulk of his working years as a truck driver. During his time in the National Guard, he participated in the quelling of the Montana State Prison riot of 1959.

Buzz and Nedra retired in 1993 where they spent their time working on the family ranch and attending all of the sporting events of their grandchildren. Nedra passed away in 2008 and Buzz missed her every day for the rest of his life.

Buzz will be remembered as one of the hardest working, most honest men ever. He will be greatly missed each day by the members of his family.

Buzz is survived by his brother Bill Weston of Missoula and by sons Neil (Jany), Steve (Kathy), daughter Joni Ames, and cousin Wanda Weston-Hooper (Gary) of Helena. In addition, he is survived by nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.

Buzz was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nedra, son Bill, brother Ben, and son-in-law Ed Ames.