BENSON - Emma Pauline, age 84, of Avon, passed away Sept. 29, 2021. A viewing is set for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Deer Lodge followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at the church. Burial will be held at the Avon Cemetery followed by a reception at the Avon Clubhouse. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pauline.