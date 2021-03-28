Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernst K. Bacon
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Anaconda High School
FUNERAL HOME
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street
Hamilton, MT

Ernst K Bacon

March 11, 1934-March 18, 2021

Ernest K. Bacon, 87, of Wise River passed away from natural causes Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his daughter's home, surrounded by family. He was born March 11, 1934 in Anaconda, Montana, son of the late F. Lawrence and Catherine S. Bacon with one older brother, the late Larry Bacon.

Ernie was raised in the Big Hole Valley on the family ranch at Fishtrap Creek. He attended elementary school at Fishtrap, graduated from Anaconda High School in 1953, and then Rocky Mountain College in Billings. He was drafted into the Army and served until he was honorably discharged to ranch for his dad during an illness.

He married Colleen Marie Casey June 11, 1960. Together they ran a commercial cattle operation beginning in the Big Hole, ranched a few years in Dillon, finally returning to Fishtrap as his parents retired from ranching. He continued ranching until the late 1990's. When he retired, they continued to enjoy life on the ranch, restoring antique tractors, fly fishing with his grandsons, irrigating and fencing, reloading bullets and shooting.

Ernie was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Dillon Elks Club.Ernie is survived by his loving wife Colleen; son, Shaun Bacon and his wife Cyndi of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Jamie Crossman and her husband Bob of Hamilton; four grandsons: Clint, Tannar, Kyle and Randy Crossman, and sixteen nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Clint Crossman, Tannar Crossman, Kyle Crossman, Randy Crossman,Jim Bacon, and Kim Bacon.

Honorary Pallbearers are Leo Barnett, Gunnar Johnson, Lee Kirkpatrick, John Reinhardt, Larry Christiansen, and John Driggers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 3, 2021 at Daly-Leach Chapel at 11:00 am with Deacon Jim Kaney officiating. Interment will be at the Wisdom Cemetery following the service. A reception will be held at the Wisdom Community building. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

The family suggests that memorials be made to the Dillon Elks Club or the Wisdom Community Center.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street, Hamilton, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear of Ernie´s passing. Jack so enjoyed hunting on the ranch with Al and Gil. Seems like yesterday we all partied on Labor Day. Blessings to your family.
Jack and Nancy Favero
March 28, 2021
Mike and Clara Dudack
March 28, 2021
our prayers are with colleen, Jamie,shaun and family,Ernie was a great person,God bless
scott schonsberg
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results