Ernst K Bacon

March 11, 1934-March 18, 2021

Ernest K. Bacon, 87, of Wise River passed away from natural causes Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his daughter's home, surrounded by family. He was born March 11, 1934 in Anaconda, Montana, son of the late F. Lawrence and Catherine S. Bacon with one older brother, the late Larry Bacon.

Ernie was raised in the Big Hole Valley on the family ranch at Fishtrap Creek. He attended elementary school at Fishtrap, graduated from Anaconda High School in 1953, and then Rocky Mountain College in Billings. He was drafted into the Army and served until he was honorably discharged to ranch for his dad during an illness.

He married Colleen Marie Casey June 11, 1960. Together they ran a commercial cattle operation beginning in the Big Hole, ranched a few years in Dillon, finally returning to Fishtrap as his parents retired from ranching. He continued ranching until the late 1990's. When he retired, they continued to enjoy life on the ranch, restoring antique tractors, fly fishing with his grandsons, irrigating and fencing, reloading bullets and shooting.

Ernie was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Dillon Elks Club.Ernie is survived by his loving wife Colleen; son, Shaun Bacon and his wife Cyndi of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Jamie Crossman and her husband Bob of Hamilton; four grandsons: Clint, Tannar, Kyle and Randy Crossman, and sixteen nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Clint Crossman, Tannar Crossman, Kyle Crossman, Randy Crossman,Jim Bacon, and Kim Bacon.

Honorary Pallbearers are Leo Barnett, Gunnar Johnson, Lee Kirkpatrick, John Reinhardt, Larry Christiansen, and John Driggers.

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 3, 2021 at Daly-Leach Chapel at 11:00 am with Deacon Jim Kaney officiating. Interment will be at the Wisdom Cemetery following the service. A reception will be held at the Wisdom Community building. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

The family suggests that memorials be made to the Dillon Elks Club or the Wisdom Community Center.