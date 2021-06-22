Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Escar Lee Terry Jr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

ESCAR LEE TERRY JR., 74

November 14, 1946-June 17, 2021

Escar "Lee" Terry, Jr passed away peacefully at home in Butte, MT on Thursday, June 17, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Lee was born on November 14, 1946 in San Diego, California to Idell and Escar Terry, Sr. He graduated from Granite Hills High School in 1964.

In 1974, he married the love of his life, Gina Pate-Terry in Ward, Arkansas. Together they had 5 children and found their forever home in Butte, MT. Lee found his passion in coaching soccer. He coached for Butte High School, Mining City Marauders, and the YMCA youth soccer for over 20 years. He also served as the registrar and then President of the Montana Youth Soccer Association. He worked as the Director of Operations for Town Pump Corporate until he retired in 2016.

Lee was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, employee, and soccer coach. He enjoyed watching movies with his loved ones, fishing, soccer, science, and philosophy.

Lee is preceded in death by both his parents, Idell and Escar, and grandson, Errol Pate-Terry. He is survived by his wife Gina Pate-Terry; sons Josh Pate-Terry (Sabina), Arne Pate-Terry (Dinita), and Hunter Pate-Terry (Ginger); daughters Leia Pate-Terry (Michael) and Jolie Pate-Terry; and grandsons Sevelin, Elias, Oliver, Atticus, and Harrison.

We would like to thank the staff at St James ICU and Highlands Hospice for making it possible for Lee to spend his final moments comfortably in his home with his loved ones.

Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, 2021 at 10 am at the Jeremy Bullock Soccer Fields.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Mining City FC // Butte Soccer Club.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Jeremy Bullock Soccer Fields
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Your MPCA family
June 29, 2021
James M Pate
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results