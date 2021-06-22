ESCAR LEE TERRY JR., 74

November 14, 1946-June 17, 2021

Escar "Lee" Terry, Jr passed away peacefully at home in Butte, MT on Thursday, June 17, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Lee was born on November 14, 1946 in San Diego, California to Idell and Escar Terry, Sr. He graduated from Granite Hills High School in 1964.

In 1974, he married the love of his life, Gina Pate-Terry in Ward, Arkansas. Together they had 5 children and found their forever home in Butte, MT. Lee found his passion in coaching soccer. He coached for Butte High School, Mining City Marauders, and the YMCA youth soccer for over 20 years. He also served as the registrar and then President of the Montana Youth Soccer Association. He worked as the Director of Operations for Town Pump Corporate until he retired in 2016.

Lee was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, employee, and soccer coach. He enjoyed watching movies with his loved ones, fishing, soccer, science, and philosophy.

Lee is preceded in death by both his parents, Idell and Escar, and grandson, Errol Pate-Terry. He is survived by his wife Gina Pate-Terry; sons Josh Pate-Terry (Sabina), Arne Pate-Terry (Dinita), and Hunter Pate-Terry (Ginger); daughters Leia Pate-Terry (Michael) and Jolie Pate-Terry; and grandsons Sevelin, Elias, Oliver, Atticus, and Harrison.

We would like to thank the staff at St James ICU and Highlands Hospice for making it possible for Lee to spend his final moments comfortably in his home with his loved ones.

Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, 2021 at 10 am at the Jeremy Bullock Soccer Fields.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Mining City FC // Butte Soccer Club.

Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.