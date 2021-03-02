Ethelyne May White

June 30, 1937-February 24, 2021

Ethelyne May White 83

It is with sadness of heart that we must announce the death of our beloved Ethelyne White. She was born to Elizabeth and Wilfred Hibbs in Walkerville, Montana on June 30, 1937 She died February 24, 2021 in Butte, Montana. Eythelyne had seven siblings. Mary, Bill, Carl, twin sisters Arleen and Eileen, Patricia, and Charles.

She married Jack White May 22, 1954 they later divorced. Ethelyne played a large role in the life of many people, she was wife, mother, friend and a loyal companion, everyone who knew her appreciated her many talents, from her beautifully crocheted baby blankets and booties to her gift for designing unique household items. It was not unusual to see her designed wreaths on the walls of family and friends. Ethelyne was known for diligent work ethic and spent many years in the housekeeping of St. James Hospital and was affectionately known as Tess.

Ethelyne loved people and could fit in at large gatherings as well as one on one conversations, playing board games with her boys to her weekly visits with her special friend and niece Terry. she took pictures of about everything from babies to bunnies. Ethelyne had a real love for life and at times one could see her just soaking up the things around her, she loved her family with all her heart and enjoyed being with her friends at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Ethelyne dedicated her life to Jehovah God on May 25, 2002.She found comfort From the Bible in knowing that those who fall asleep in death will be raised to a paradise earth where their physical bodies will be whole and complete, this thought sustained her during her long hours of being house bound.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and son Troy Scott White; survivors include her sons, Larky White (Michele), Dennis (Jan), Jack (fiancé Amy Welsh); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren not to exclude extended family. We will all miss her very much.

Due to COVID -19 a small family gathering has taken place. No other services are scheduled.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Ethel.