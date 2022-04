Our condolences to Mary Gail and family. Gene was a wonderful person and an excellent manager of the power system engineers at MPC/NWMT. He dedicated himself to help all of us with the transition after the big retirement in 1988 and multiple transitions in the early 2000s; his guiding hand was a comfort to all. He managed so well for many reasons like honesty, respect, humor, but fundamentally, it was his technical abilities that earned him the loyalty of those fortunate enough to work with him. The electric customers in most of Montana still, to this day benefit from his judgement on balancing grid reliability and cost, something that he seemed to do better than anyone I´ve known. Peace to you all during this difficult time. John and Helen Cummings

