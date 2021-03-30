Evan Bowen, 70

October 30, 1950-March 26, 2021

"Evan from Heaven" returned to Heaven on March 26th, 2021. His body had been ravaged by the treatment meant to cure his Cancer. He fought hard and strong refusing to let the Cancer take him down: ultimately his heart gave out.

Born in Livingston, Montana, he was the 5th child born to Pearl and Bill Bowen on October 30th, 1950. He joined sister Wanda (Ang), brother Willy (Irma), brothers Dean and Elmer. He helped welcome brother Lewis to round out the Fabulous Bowen 6. As he grew older, he picked two more brothers Al Magnum and Brian Murphy.

The Fabulous Bowen 6 moved from Livingston to settle on Galen Road in Anaconda in 1955. Evan worked for multiple farmers in the Deer Lodge Valley growing up. He worked for many years as a boilermaker on the Anaconda Smelter until he was injured in 1977. He had always been a jack-of-all-trades then perfecting those abilities after his injury. He tried to not let the injury stop him from expanding upon and doing all the things he loved; electrician, welder, mechanic, fisherman, tractor operator, train fanatic, playing the harmonica and guitar, bartending, knife collector, gun enthusiast, he bought and utilized haying equipment, just to name a few. In between all of this, he combined his passion of flying and drawing, going to school to earn a bachelor's degree as an Arial Draftsman. He took this passion and made it a family affair flying his wife and daughter to multiple states; simply for lunch.

He is survived by the love of his life, partner in crime, and one true soulmate Janet Bowen marrying her on June 20th, 1970; spending 50 magnificent, adventurous years together. Trips to Las Vegas, a cruise ship escapade, snorkeling, camping, fishing, hunting, home remodel, and building a home in Opportunity together with their two hands were some of the pursuits they enjoyed. The best quest Evan and Janet have is being blessed with a daughter in 1975 and then adopting a second daughter in 1991. He made everything fun from multiple "family outings", digging a tile drain, making stick horses in the garage, planting trees or something as simple as shooting mice from the freezer. His smile, funny sayings, nicknames for everyone, laughter, making anyone feel welcome, loved, special, and part of the family. Even as his family was preparing his ashes for urn pendants, he was transported to the jeweler in a Viagra bottle! This way made it easy for others to want to help him in any way they could; learning from and laughing with him along the way. He was the best play toy for his nieces and nephews, the best friend a daughter could ask for, Cassie and Debbie never knew he was older the way he would chase and make up games to play with them.

He is survived by his one true love Janet (Cute Granny) Bowen, Daughters Miranda a.k.a MeMe, Smurfinhead (Shawn a.k.a Cofernuts), Kymberleigh a.k.a Kymberleigh Ann (Darren a.k.a Darlin'), Grandchildren; Cassie a.k.a. Lil' painter (Bryan a.k.a MO), Debbie a.k.a Debbie Honey (K a.k.a G), Tyler (Bailey), Randi (Kyle), 6 great-grandchildren Melleah, Stetson, Ella, Evan, Levi, and Sterling. He is also survived by great friends Tammy and Dan McGuire, Jack Datres, Mike, Bud (Brother-in-Law), many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

His return to Heaven was a greeting like no other, we are sure. Upon arrival he met both his parents, his in-laws Ken and Cora Schofield, his brother Elmer, his sisters-in-law Peggy, Jay, Dori, and brother-in-Law Wally and many blessed and loved pets.

Soar high Mr. B, Daddy, Father, Aupa, Popeye, Gompa, Cinderella, Ho-bow, Bowen!

"I'll see you later, If I don't you just before, I'll see you just after and if you can repeat this you can still drive"- Famous words of Evan Bowen.

Watch for Cows, Daddy! 2195, Wow! That's a low price!

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Evans's funeral arrangements.