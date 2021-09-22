Ferne Darlene Davis, 88

November 20, 1932 - September 19, 2021

Ferne Darlene Davis passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 19, 2021, surrounded by many members of her loving family. She had a long and wonderful life that she commented on often. She will be lovingly missed by many generations.

Darlene was born in Butte on November 20, 1932, the second of four children to Andrew and Lena Pettet. She attended Butte schools, graduating from Butte High School in 1951, and lived in Butte her entire life.

Darlene married Ronald S. Davis on February 7, 1953, and together they raised their family. In the early years of their marriage, Darlene was a housewife and supermom to her ten children. She was an active den mother to Boy Scout groups and organizer of weekly camping trips with her large brood every summer. She was also active as a member of the Home Atherton VFD Auxiliary. Darlene loved attending sporting events and was her kids' biggest fan. She cooked steak and French fries every Saturday night, and made the best pasties and chocolate chip cookies in the world!

In the 1970's and 80's, Ron and Darlene owned and operated the National Hotel and Nelson Wholesale, where she ran the store during the day and did the books at night. Darlene then worked as bookkeeper/office manager at Conlin's Furniture until her retirement.

After Ron passed in 2011, Darlene began spending winter months in Arizona, enjoying special time with her sister and brother-in-law for the next 9 years.

Darlene loved any and all card games and would play with any willing victim. Her children and grandchildren knew that when they played with her, it would be for money (of course!). Her grandchildren would kid her that she loved taking their hard-earned allowance. In her later years, she loved going to the Belmont Senior Center for lunch and playing bingo or pinochle with her friends. Earlier this year, she moved into Big Sky Senior Living Center, and enjoyed participating in the many activities as a resident.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ronald S. Davis; son Dan Davis, and daughter Rhonda Kraus; great grandson Remington Joseph Henderson; her parents and two brothers, Glenn and Thomas Pettet.

Darlene is survived by eight of her ten children: sons Dave (Beth) Davis, Olympia, WA; Don (Theo) Davis, Butte; Randy (Lori) Davis, Ballard, WA; and Rick Davis, Helena; daughters Debbie (Mike) Ritz, Darla (Martin) Martin, Kathy (Tom) Beatty, all of Butte, and Jennifer Thomas (Jon Linder) of Helena. Also, son-In-law Mike Kraus and daughter-in-law Bernie Hansen; sister Lorena (Ken) Ford, brother-in law Jim (Geri) Davis, and sister-in-law Terrill Pettet; 27 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services are being arranged by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be sent to the Belmont Senior Center, Ronald McDonald House or to a charity of your choice. Friends may call Saturday at 12 noon in St. Ann Catholic Church where funeral Mass will be celebrated that afternoon at 1 o'clock. Cremation will follow and entombment of ashes will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.