I loved her dearly and was sorry to hear of her passing.
Pam Harris-Bouchee
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about your moms passing. Bill and I loved to visit with her and your dad when we came home to see family. Prayers to your family
Barbara Bennett
Family
September 26, 2021
We send our sincere sympathy to all the Davis family. We enjoyed getting to know Darlene only a few years ago, playing cards at our place and hearing of her joy and love of her family. She did win all the games! She was and is a "gem" of a mother and hub of the family wheel! May God´s hands surround your family at this time!
Pam & Pete Simonich
Friend
September 24, 2021
Rebecca, Melinda and Jill
September 24, 2021
Dear Davis family. I am so very sorry for the loss of your mother, who was a very special lady and a wonderful matriarch of your family. May God give you all comfort during this time as well as many reminders of the many special memories that you have of your beautiful mother. God bless you all.
Carrie Haxby-Wilmes
Friend
September 23, 2021
Hugs to all Darlene´s family!
Cheryl James Wright
Friend
September 23, 2021
Dear Davis family, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother, she was a very special lady . I remember all the great nights of cards at the Racetrack on Friday nights. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless, Cherie